Patient-specific analysis of co-expression to measure biological network rewiring in individuals

In response to this limitation, we present Cosinet, the first DCE-based single-sample network rewiring degree quantification tool. Cosinet uses gene expression data to determine the degree of similarity between the gene co-expression patterns of an individual sample and reference conditions in the context of a function-specific DCE network. It employs a combination of techniques such as DCE analysis, network centrality calculation, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), and a novel statistic developed by our team to measure the differences in the statistical independence of a gene pair between two conditions. To demonstrate the potential of Cosinet in personalized therapy decisions, we performed an analysis using data from breast cancer patients. Quantifying the degree of rewiring in terms of the estrogen receptor (ER) response network for each ER-positive (ER+) sample relative to the whole ER+ and ER-negative (ER−) groups, we found that the quantified scores were significantly associated with survival outcomes in ER+ samples treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy. Specifically, after adjustment for age, tumor size, and HER2 status, a one-point increase in the Cosinet score reduced the hazard of death by 49% (95% CI: 33.7–60.5%). In addition, the association was verified in a separate validation dataset, which confirmed the significant association between the Cosinet score and key clinical endpoints such as overall survival, recurrence-free interval (RFi), and other critical endpoints, even after adjusting for multiple relevant covariates. These findings underscore the potential of the Cosinet score as a valuable biomarker to inform personalized treatment decisions.

Results

The workflow of Cosinet The general Cosinet workflow (Fig 1) consists of the following steps: (1) construct a global DCE network between two treatments or conditions using a z-score–based method (Bhuva et al, 2019). Applying the Fisher transformation to the correlation coefficients and conducting a subsequent z test, we compute a z-score matrix representing the global DCE network. (2) Calculate eigenvector centralities for nodes in the network, and rank genes based on centrality. This allows us to identify genes involved in highly rewired sub-networks. (3) Perform GSEA to identify function- or pathway-specific gene sets whose members are overrepresented at the top of the ranked list. The gene co-expression patterns of significantly enriched pathways or functions that are highly rewired between the two compared conditions indicate that the corresponding biological process may be functionally associated with the specific treatment or condition. (4) Construct function-specific DCE sub-networks. For a gene set that is of research interest, we use the core enrichment genes as nodes, and its gene pairs that show strong changes in gene–gene association as edges, to construct a function-specific DCE sub-network. (5) Compute Cosinet scores using DCE sub-networks. The calculation is based on a statistic ρ originally developed by Dai et al (2019) to construct cell-specific networks (CSNs) from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. They derived ρ as a local estimate of the statistical independence of gene pairs on the basis of probability theory. We use this statistic to measure the statistical independence of a gene pair in a given sample using bulk RNA-sequencing data and modify it to fit our research scenario. The calculation involves determining Ρ-values for both conditions and subtracting them to obtain ∆, an estimator of the rewiring degree of the co-expression pattern for a single sample. The final Cosinet score is calculated by aggregating the ∆ values at the sub-network level. A negative Cosinet score signifies that the gene co-expression patterns of the sub-network in a given sample align with those in the first condition. Conversely, a positive Cosinet score indicates that they are more similar to those in the second condition. The magnitude of the Cosinet score indicates the degree of similarity or dissimilarity to a particular condition. More details about the workflow can be found in the Materials and Methods section. Figure 1. Cosinet workflow. For network plots in step 1 and step 4, blue lines represent increased correlation coefficients, whereas red lines represent decreased correlation coefficients. In step 5, each dot on the scatter plot represents an individual sample, with the designated sample for calculating the Cosinet score shown in red. The vertical and horizontal gray regions around the red dot indicate the first and second boxes drawn around the designated sample, respectively, and their intersection represents the third box. These boxes are used for local measurement of statistical independence between two genes in the given sample.

The effectiveness of the Cosinet algorithm To test the effectiveness of our algorithm in distinguishing different co-expression patterns, we applied the Cosinet algorithm to the whole 241 ER− and the 241 randomly selected ER+ samples from a publicly available RNA-seq dataset of breast cancer patients (Brueffer et al, 2018) (GEO accession: GSE96058). We compared ER+ (condition 2) with ER− (condition 1) samples to obtain a global DCE network. Gene pairs with substantial alteration in correlations and representative co-expression patterns were extracted, and Cosinet scores were calculated for each individual gene pair without the aggregation step. The results are displayed in scatter plots (Fig 2). Based on the quantified scores, samples whose co-expression pattern aligns with their annotated condition are indicated by a circle, whereas those with inconsistent patterns are indicated by a cross. We can observe that some samples exhibit co-expression patterns predominant in the contrasting condition, implying that their co-expression relationship in certain gene pairs aligns more closely with the opposing case. This observation may be due to misclassification of the samples or more likely from other factors that affect the gene expression profiles, resulting in a pattern that differs from their designated condition. Some of the potential factors are the heterogeneous nature of the disease, the activation or repression of signaling pathways, genetic variation, and epigenetic modifications (Cancer Genome Atlas Network, 2012; Curtis et al, 2012). All of these factors can lead to discordance between the ER status of a sample and its observed co-expression pattern, highlighting the intricate molecular mechanisms underlying the biological process in particular clinical subtypes. Fig 2 demonstrates the effectiveness of the Cosinet algorithm in detecting these discordant samples, both in cases where the co-expression has simple linear relationships, such as linear positive or negative correlations, and in cases with complex co-expression patterns, such as L-shape, reversed-L-shape, N-shape, and X-shape. Notably, downsampling of the ER+ group was designed to enhance visualization clarity, as the excessive number of samples in the ER+ group (n = 2,832) led to point overlap, posing difficulties for clear visualization. The results using the downsampled dataset closely aligned with those obtained from the entire dataset, as depicted in Fig S1. Figure 2. Examples of co-expression patterns recognized by Cosinet. Blue points on the left denote ER− samples, whereas green points on the right denote ER+ samples. Circles denote samples whose co-expression pattern is consistent with their annotated condition based on the sign of Cosinet scores, whereas crosses indicate inconsistent patterns. Figure S1. Examples of co-expression patterns recognized by Cosinet. Blue points on the left denote 241 ER− samples, whereas green points on the right denote 2,832 ER+ samples. Circles denote samples whose co-expression pattern is consistent with their annotated condition based on the sign of Cosinet scores, whereas crosses indicate inconsistent patterns.

Association between the Cosinet score and survival outcomes in breast cancer patients Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for ∼24.5% of all cancers and 15.5% of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide in 2020 (Sung et al, 2021). ∼70% of breast cancers are ER+ and rely on estrogen for growth (Haque & Desai, 2019). Endocrine therapy, also known as hormone therapy, functions by inhibiting the production or effect of estrogen in the body, thereby slowing the growth of ER+ cancer cells. Currently, endocrine therapy is the mainstay of treatment for ER+ breast cancer (Gradishar et al, 2022). We conducted a case study on a public dataset of RNA-seq expression data from breast cancer patients (Brueffer et al, 2018), to demonstrate that the Cosinet algorithm can effectively capture highly rewired pathways or functions between two conditions and accurately quantify the degree of rewiring for each individual sample (Fig 3). Figure 3. Higher Cosinet scores are associated with a better prognosis for breast cancer patients receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. (A) Highly rewired genes between 2,832 ER+ and 241 ER− breast cancer patients are enriched for genes that define early estrogen response. Genes located before the red line represent core enrichment genes. (B) Distribution of Cosinet scores calculated on the basis of the differential co-expression network regarding early estrogen response. (C) Multivariate Cox regression analysis of 1,603 ER+ breast cancer patients treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy alone, with Cosinet scores, age at diagnosis, tumor size, and HER2 status as covariates, and overall survival (OS) as the endpoint. Hazard ratios and 95% confidence interval ranges are shown. (D) Kaplan–Meier plot for 1,603 ER+ breast cancer patients treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy alone, stratified by Cosinet scores (low: <0; medium: 0–0.75; high: 0.75–1.5; very high: ≥1.5), with OS as the endpoint. Shaded bands represent the confidence intervals. We used Cosinet to construct a global DCE network between 2,832 ER+ and 241 ER− breast cancer patients. We then calculated the eigenvector centralities and performed GSEA. There are five significantly enriched gene sets, including hallmark gene sets related to E2F targets (adjusted P = 1.1 × 10−27, normalized enrichment score [NES]: 3.49), G2M checkpoint (adjusted P = 9.0 × 10−22, NES: 3.24), early estrogen response (adjusted P = 1.5 × 10−9, NES: 2.50), late estrogen response (adjusted P = 1.4 × 10−7, NES: 2.34), and mitotic spindle (adjusted P = 3.2 × 10−4, NES: 2.02). Previous research has shown that ER promotes an estrogen-independent, E2F-mediated transcriptional program in human breast cancer cells (Miller et al, 2011). In addition, the G2M checkpoints and mitotic spindle play direct roles in the cell cycle, which can be regulated by estrogen binding and subsequent activation of signaling pathways that promote cell cycle progression (JavanMoghadam et al, 2016; Saha et al, 2021; Zheng et al, 2023). The remaining two gene sets are also directly associated with estrogen response. All of the five enriched gene sets are known to be regulated by estrogen; thus, the GSEA step in the Cosinet workflow produced meaningful results that reflect the real biological differences between the ER− and ER+ conditions, suggesting that the quantified scores have the potential to inform personalized treatment decisions. We are interested in exploring the potential connection between Cosinet scores and clinical outcomes. To this end, we selected the gene set that defines early estrogen response, as previous research has established a substantial association between the degree of estrogen response (Oshi et al, 2020), estrogen reactivity (Takeshita et al, 2022), and percentage of ER+ cells (Morgan et al, 2011) with survival outcomes after adjuvant endocrine therapy in breast cancer. Based on the core enriched genes of the gene set (Fig 3A), we visualized the differential sub-network (Fig 4) and used it to calculate Cosinet scores for each sample. The corresponding differential co-expression matrix for this sub-network can be found in Table S1. The distribution of the Cosinet score indicated that 93% (224/241) of ER− samples had negative scores and 85% (432/2,832) of ER+ samples had positive scores (Fig 3B), demonstrating that the co-expression patterns for most samples were consistent with their designated conditions. The Cosinet scores among ER+ samples were variable (mean ± SD: 0.61 ± 0.67; range: −2.00 to +2.25), with a considerable number of samples having scores comparable to those of ER– samples. We hypothesized that ER+ samples with high Cosinet scores may have better survival outcomes after endocrine therapy compared to those with low scores as endocrine therapy specifically targets estrogen-responsive cells, and high Cosinet scores indicate a high level of estrogen response, whereas low scores suggest reduced responsiveness. To test this hypothesis, we constructed a Cox proportional hazard model using data from 1,603 ER+ breast cancer patients who underwent adjuvant endocrine therapy alone. The model included the Cosinet score, age, tumor size, and HER2 status (HER2+ breast cancer being a known aggressive subtype [Goutsouliak et al, 2020]) as covariates, with overall survival (OS) as the endpoint. The results reveal a significant relationship between the Cosinet score and the hazard of death (P = 4.12 × 10−07, hazard ratio: 0.51), as demonstrated in Fig 3C. Specifically, holding the other covariates constant, an increase of one score in the Cosinet score reduces the hazard of death by 49% (95% CI: 33.7–60.5%). Thus, we conclude that a higher Cosinet score is associated with a better prognosis. To directly visualize the overall effect of Cosinet scores on prognosis, we categorized them into four levels: low, medium, high, and very high, and plotted the corresponding survival curves. A cutoff value of 0 was used to distinguish samples with low Cosinet levels from the others, as scores below 0 indicate greater similarity to ER− samples. The other two cutoffs, 0.75 and 1.5, were determined based on the score distribution. Fig 3D shows the Kaplan–Meier plot for the 1,603 ER+ breast cancer patients treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy alone. The 5-yr Kaplan–Meier survival rates for patients with low, medium, high, and very high Cosinet levels were 73.9% (95% CI: 65.9–82.8%, n = 144), 84.0% (95% CI: 80.7–87.4%, n = 588), 90.9% (95% CI: 88.5–93.4%, n = 732), and 98.4% (95% CI: 96.2–100.0%, n = 142), respectively (P = 7 × 10−11, log-rank test). Figure 4. Differential co-expression network of ER+ samples and ER− samples regarding early estrogen response. Blue edges represent positive correlations, whereas red edges represent negative correlations. Edge width and opacity indicate the strength of correlation. Edges for gene pairs with an absolute correlation coefficient less than 0.3 are hidden.