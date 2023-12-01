Mia Event Catering Honored at the 2023 Best of Florida Awards
HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's always that one caterer whose dishes become the talk of the town, and this year, Mia Event Catering has claimed that title. In the recent Best of Florida Awards hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com, Mia Event Catering, led by the dynamic Dinov duo, Fedor and Olena, earned distinguished honors, spotlighting their exceptional contribution to Florida's culinary canvas.
Steeped in tradition and modern flavors, Mia Event Catering brings more than just food to the table; they bring experiences. Their versatile menu, ranging from classic American BBQ to exotic Mediterranean dishes, caters to an array of palates, ensuring every guest finds something that tantalizes their taste buds. Plus, they offer specially crafted options for dietary needs, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices.
At the heart of their culinary endeavors is Chef Fedor Dinov. A graduate from an esteemed culinary institute in New York, Fedor has trained with some of the industry's most renowned names. When he's behind the stove, magic ensues, transforming ordinary ingredients into extraordinary delights.
A commitment to quality, a passion for innovation, and a motto that resonates. "We love to feed you delicious food and know how to pleasantly surprise." Mia Event Catering has lived by these words, crafting memorable experiences at notable events. They have catered venues to feed audiences where Robert Kennedy Jr. was speaking. They provided meals at the grand opening of the Formula #1 race and have even fed Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis.
Olena Dinov beautifully sums up their philosophy: "It's not just about filling plates; it's about forging relationships. Every event, big or small, holds a special place in our hearts."
The recognition at the Best of Florida Awards is a testament to Mia Event Catering's dedication to their craft. In the vast and diverse culinary landscape of Florida, they have etched a reputation for excellence, backed by passion, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to their clientele.
For inquiries or to experience their award-winning service, please contact Mia Event Catering at:
To learn more about Mia Event Catering: Click Here
Contact: 786-721-4150
info@miaeventcatering.com
Mia Event Catering
Steeped in tradition and modern flavors, Mia Event Catering brings more than just food to the table; they bring experiences. Their versatile menu, ranging from classic American BBQ to exotic Mediterranean dishes, caters to an array of palates, ensuring every guest finds something that tantalizes their taste buds. Plus, they offer specially crafted options for dietary needs, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices.
At the heart of their culinary endeavors is Chef Fedor Dinov. A graduate from an esteemed culinary institute in New York, Fedor has trained with some of the industry's most renowned names. When he's behind the stove, magic ensues, transforming ordinary ingredients into extraordinary delights.
A commitment to quality, a passion for innovation, and a motto that resonates. "We love to feed you delicious food and know how to pleasantly surprise." Mia Event Catering has lived by these words, crafting memorable experiences at notable events. They have catered venues to feed audiences where Robert Kennedy Jr. was speaking. They provided meals at the grand opening of the Formula #1 race and have even fed Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis.
Olena Dinov beautifully sums up their philosophy: "It's not just about filling plates; it's about forging relationships. Every event, big or small, holds a special place in our hearts."
The recognition at the Best of Florida Awards is a testament to Mia Event Catering's dedication to their craft. In the vast and diverse culinary landscape of Florida, they have etched a reputation for excellence, backed by passion, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to their clientele.
For inquiries or to experience their award-winning service, please contact Mia Event Catering at:
To learn more about Mia Event Catering: Click Here
Contact: 786-721-4150
info@miaeventcatering.com
Mia Event Catering
Mia Event Catering
+1 786-721-4150
email us here