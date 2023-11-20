Revolutionary New Meditation Music: Recorded at Abbey Road Studios
Orchestral Meditations announces its new groundbreaking meditation music, recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios by the National Philharmonic Orchestra.
We wanted to take meditation music to an entirely new level by having it performed live by world-class musicians in the most storied recording studio in the world”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchestral Meditations (OM) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new library of meditation music, recorded live at the iconic Abbey Road Studios by the National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus of Great Britain. This is the world's first meditation music performed by a symphony orchestra.
— Robert Emery
- Played by Humans: Recent studies show music performed live boosts the brain's dopamine and oxytocin levels far more than digital.
- Tailored Frequencies: OM incorporates theta waves and frequencies like 528Hz, shown to reduce stress and promote relaxation, healing, and well-being.
- Immersive Sound: Through binaural recording, OM places the listener “in the room" for a meditation experience like no other.
Robert Emery, Orchestral Meditations Co-Founder and renowned conductor, said:
“We’re thrilled to introduce the world's first symphony orchestra recorded meditation music. Orchestral Meditations is the future of meditation music, combining the power of a full symphony orchestra with scientifically engineered frequencies and binaural recording techniques. We believe that Orchestral Meditations will revolutionise the meditation music industry.”
The ninety players of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Great Britain, and fifty strong voices of the National Philharmonic Chorus of Great Britain were conducted by Emery in the largest music studio in Europe; AR Studio Two.
Using binaural recording techniques, the music contains scientifically-supported frequencies like the “miracle" frequency 528hz that studies link to reduced stress and anxiety while promoting feelings of well-being, happiness and positivity.
“Orchestral Meditations is a truly unique and groundbreaking project," said Emery. “We set out to create the most scientifically advanced and emotionally powerful meditation music possible by recording live at Abbey Road with Britain's top musicians. We believe that OM does just that.”
A 2017 study published in the journal PLOS ONE* found that listening to classical music played by live musicians led to greater increases in oxytocin, a hormone associated with social bonding and stress reduction, compared to listening to the same music played by a computer. A second study published in the journal Neuroscience Letters* found that listening to live music played by a string quartet led to greater activation of the reward centres in the brain compared to listening to the same music played by a computer.
“We wanted to take meditation music to an entirely new level by having it performed live by world-class musicians in the most storied recording studio in the world," said Emery. “The results are simply breathtaking. Listeners will be transported mentally and spiritually like never before."
