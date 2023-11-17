U.S. Revives Domestic Ir-192 Production: DOE IP and QSA Global's Joint Development Agreement
BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Isotope Program and QSA Global, Inc. have entered into an agreement to establish the domestic production of Iridium-192 (Ir-192), a crucial isotope in industrial gamma radiography.
According to the DOE, the United States has been dependent on supply from foreign countries for this critical radioisotope for the last 20 years, since the department exited the market. This agreement aims to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign Ir-192 supplies to meet domestic energy independence goals.
"Part of the mission of the DOE Isotope Program is to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign supply. We are extremely pleased to work with QSA Global, Inc. to re-establish a U.S. supply of this critical radioisotope to promote stability to an otherwise fragile supply chain," said Dr. Jehanne Gillo, Director of the DOE Isotope Program.
QSA Global will invest significant resources and workforce as part of this initiative to ensure a stable, U.S.-based supply chain. As part of this ambitious initiative, QSA Global and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) will develop, prepare, and iridate Ir-192 targets utilizing the ORNL High Flux Isotope Reactor. The goal is to start routine irradiations by the third quarter of 2024 and introduce new products for high-priority domestic applications by the fourth quarter of 2024.
"We appreciate our long-term, reliable supply of isotopes from the DOE Isotope Program and look forward to adding Ir-192 to the list. This will strengthen the supply chain, benefit domestic manufacturing, and strengthen U.S. energy independence for the future," said Jake Bourn, Vice President and General Manager of QSA Global.
With a legacy spanning over six decades as the leading supplier of Ir-192, QSA Global remains dedicated to consistently providing a reliable, long-term supply of high-quality Ir-192 to meet industry demands. For more information on QSA Global, Inc.'s sealed isotope sources, visit https://qsa-global.com.
About QSA Global, Inc.
QSA Global is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, and is the premier manufacturer of high-performance sealed isotope sources, gamma radiography devices, and X-ray systems for the NDT, security, and medical industries. QSA Global offers more than just high-quality products. Their industry-leading technical knowledge, supply chain expertise, training centers, and customer support teams ensure you have an outstanding customer experience – anywhere in the world.
About the Department of Energy Isotope Program
The Department of Energy Isotope Program (DOE IP), within the Office of Science, produces critical radioactive and stable isotopes in short supply for the nation or that no domestic entity has the infrastructure or core competency to produce. The Program is typically the only, or one of few, global producers of these novel isotopes. Isotopes are high-priority commodities of strategic importance for the nation. They are essential in medical diagnosis and treatment, discovery science, national security, industrial processes and manufacturing, space exploration and communications, biology, archeology, quantum science, and other fields. Isotopes can directly enable emerging technology and contribute to the economic, technical, and scientific strength of the United States. Please visit https://isotopes.gov to learn more.
Michelle Phillips
According to the DOE, the United States has been dependent on supply from foreign countries for this critical radioisotope for the last 20 years, since the department exited the market. This agreement aims to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign Ir-192 supplies to meet domestic energy independence goals.
"Part of the mission of the DOE Isotope Program is to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign supply. We are extremely pleased to work with QSA Global, Inc. to re-establish a U.S. supply of this critical radioisotope to promote stability to an otherwise fragile supply chain," said Dr. Jehanne Gillo, Director of the DOE Isotope Program.
QSA Global will invest significant resources and workforce as part of this initiative to ensure a stable, U.S.-based supply chain. As part of this ambitious initiative, QSA Global and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) will develop, prepare, and iridate Ir-192 targets utilizing the ORNL High Flux Isotope Reactor. The goal is to start routine irradiations by the third quarter of 2024 and introduce new products for high-priority domestic applications by the fourth quarter of 2024.
"We appreciate our long-term, reliable supply of isotopes from the DOE Isotope Program and look forward to adding Ir-192 to the list. This will strengthen the supply chain, benefit domestic manufacturing, and strengthen U.S. energy independence for the future," said Jake Bourn, Vice President and General Manager of QSA Global.
With a legacy spanning over six decades as the leading supplier of Ir-192, QSA Global remains dedicated to consistently providing a reliable, long-term supply of high-quality Ir-192 to meet industry demands. For more information on QSA Global, Inc.'s sealed isotope sources, visit https://qsa-global.com.
About QSA Global, Inc.
QSA Global is based in Burlington, Massachusetts, and is the premier manufacturer of high-performance sealed isotope sources, gamma radiography devices, and X-ray systems for the NDT, security, and medical industries. QSA Global offers more than just high-quality products. Their industry-leading technical knowledge, supply chain expertise, training centers, and customer support teams ensure you have an outstanding customer experience – anywhere in the world.
About the Department of Energy Isotope Program
The Department of Energy Isotope Program (DOE IP), within the Office of Science, produces critical radioactive and stable isotopes in short supply for the nation or that no domestic entity has the infrastructure or core competency to produce. The Program is typically the only, or one of few, global producers of these novel isotopes. Isotopes are high-priority commodities of strategic importance for the nation. They are essential in medical diagnosis and treatment, discovery science, national security, industrial processes and manufacturing, space exploration and communications, biology, archeology, quantum science, and other fields. Isotopes can directly enable emerging technology and contribute to the economic, technical, and scientific strength of the United States. Please visit https://isotopes.gov to learn more.
Michelle Phillips
QSA Global, Inc.
+1 781-272-2000
marketing@qsa-global.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube