PolicyX.com Celebrates Monumental 10 Year Anniversary as Premier Insurance Portal
PolicyX.com Logo
PolicyX.com proudly marks a decade of innovation, trust, and customer-centric service as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PolicyX.com, a pioneering name in the insurance industry, proudly marks a decade of innovation, trust, and customer-centric service as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Since its inception a decade ago, PolicyX.com has remained dedicated to simplifying the insurance landscape, providing users with a seamless platform to compare, choose, and purchase insurance policies tailored to their unique needs. Over the past 10 years, the portal has transformed the insurance-buying experience, empowering consumers with informed choices and comprehensive coverage options.
With a commitment to excellence, PolicyX.com has continuously evolved, leveraging cutting-edge technology and an extensive network of insurance providers to offer an expansive range of health and life insurance products. This milestone stands as a testament to PolicyX.com's unwavering dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership.
Founder and CEO, Naval Goel expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are immensely proud to reach this significant milestone. Our journey over the last decade has been driven by a passion for simplifying insurance and enhancing accessibility for all. We owe our success to the trust placed in us by our customers, partners, and dedicated team. We’re the only bootstrapped company to have achieved this in the hyper competitive insurance distribution space in India. This is due to the fact that more than 85% of our customers renew their policies with us every single year."
PolicyX.com boasts of numerous innovations in insurance including India’s first ‘Insurance Price Index’ which tracks insurance price movements on a quarterly basis. The company had signed up Virender Sehwag as its brand ambassador in the year 2019 and is currently developing a state-of-the-art facility in its 2 acre campus in Indore city.
For more information, please visit PolicyX.com or contact Priya Singh, Asst. Manager of PR at priya.singh@policyx.com.
About PolicyX.com:
PolicyX.com is a leading online insurance platform that facilitates comparison, purchase, and management of insurance policies. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of insurance products, PolicyX.com is committed to empowering consumers by simplifying the insurance-buying process.
Priya Singh
PolicyX.com
priya.singh@policyx.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube