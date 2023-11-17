Odyssey MD: EU-supported documentary about Moldova presented for the first time in Chisinau

On 15 November 2023, the first screening of the film Odyssey MD took place in Chisinau.

The documentary by Pavel Brăila portrays daily life in Moldova throughout the four seasons across the whole country, without any narration.

The director decided to create this film several years ago when, while working at the National Archives, he discovered that there had been no visual updates on the life of Moldovan towns and villages over the past three decades.

“The first thought that came to my mind was that in 100 years’ time if someone wanted to find something about Moldova, they would find nothing, and I realised that the city I live in is basically a black hole,” says Pavel.

In 2020, the director received a grant of over €47,000 under the EU Confidence Measures Building Programme, implemented by UNDP. The programme contributes to building trust between residents on both banks of the Nistru River by involving them in common development projects.

Filming took place in 2020 and 2021, in over a hundred locations, on both banks of the Nistru River. After the post-production stage, the documentary was presented at several international festivals, including Krakow Film Fest (Best Pitch Prize), Leipzig Film fest 2022, Where East Meets West Trieste Film Fest 2023, and Thessaloniki Film Fest 2023.

The documentary is set to be presented to the general public in 2024.

