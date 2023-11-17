Governor Burgum Proclaims November 19 as Auditor Day in North Dakota

Governor Burgum has proclaimed Sunday, November 19th as Auditor Day in North Dakota. Auditor Day was created to celebrate auditors from all organizations across the state and their dedication to providing transparency.

One of the primary functions auditors provide is conducting an independent review of financial statements to detect errors and fraud. They also review programs through performance audits to find ways to improve services to be more impactful in serving the public.

Auditors gathered at the State Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate with a group photo and cupcakes. The State Auditor’s Office requested November 19th as the celebration day because it is the 323rd day of the year (the same number front to back), and 3+2+3 is 8, infinity if you rotate the 8.

“We’re excited to get to celebrate auditors who serve in a variety of functions across our state,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Auditors are committed to bringing truthful, objective, and accurate information to the public, and we appreciate the work they do to serve the people of North Dakota.”