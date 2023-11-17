Cognni Secures Series C Funding and Appoints New CEO
TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognni Ltd (www.Cognni.ai), a leading AI powered data classification, information intelligence and DSPM company, today announced that it has successfully secured its Series C funding with participation of existing investors. Cognni is looking to raise additional funds as part of the round from both strategic and financial investors.
The company also announced that it has appointed Or Zaloscer as its new CEO, effective immediately. Or brings a wealth of over 25 years of experience in enterprise IT, driving growth in emerging businesses.
The new funding will enable Cognni to accelerate its global expansion, enhance its product development and improve its customer experience. Cognni’s platform helps enterprises discover, classify and protect their sensitive data across cloud and on premises, using natural language understanding and machine learning. Cognni provides its’ customers with a full life cycles management tool from autonomous data discovery & visibility of their Dark Data, thru insights on vulnerabilities, recommendations on remediation activities and automation. Cognni’s customers include Fortune 500 companies in various sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail and technology.
“We are excited that our investors demonstrate their support in Cognni’s mission of empowering enterprises to gain visibility and control over their data assets, reduce data exposure risk and comply with regulations.” said Zaloscer. “I’m honored to lead this amazing team and continue to deliver innovative solutions that help our customers achieve data security and compliance.”
Or succeeds Guy Eisdorfer, who co-founded Cognni in 2018 and served as its CEO until now. Guy will remain on the board of directors and will focus on strategic partnerships and product vision. “Guy has been instrumental in building Cognni from the ground up and establishing it as a leader in the data classification and information intelligence space,” said Zaloscer. “I’m grateful for his guidance and support, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
About Cognni
Cognni is a AI-powered Information Protection Platform. We leverage groundbreaking data classification and risk analysis to autonomously detect and mitigates real vulnerabilities to unstructured data. Our intelligence revolutionizes the traditional approach to DLP, Insider Risks, DSPM, IGA, and PAM to keep an organization's information safer. Cognni’s platform leverages natural language understanding and machine learning to automatically identify and label data based on its content, context and purpose. Cognni provides its’ customers a full life cycles management tool from data discovery & visibility of their Dark Data, thru insights on vulnerabilities, recommendations on remediation activities and automation. Please visit www.cognni.ai
