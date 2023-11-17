Massachusetts Trial Court to Celebrate 21st Annual National Adoption Day in Courthouses Across the Commonwealth 

WHAT:

On Friday, November 17th, the Trial Court will celebrate National Adoption Day, an annual event that raises awareness of the thousands of Massachusetts children in state foster care who are in need of adoptive families. This year's celebration will commemorate the 116 adoptions scheduled to take place in courthouses across the Commonwealth and will recognize the other adoptions that have been finalized this year.

This year, the main media location will be at the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. The speaking portion of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the 2nd floor atrium, and adoptions will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the 4th floor courtrooms.

Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange Executive Director Bridget Chiaruttini will deliver opening remarks and will moderate the speaking program. Speakers will include Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke; Juvenile Court Chief Justice Amy L. Nechtem; Massachusetts Department of Children & Families Boston Regional Director Sandra Salmon; and an adoptive family.

The Plymouth County Juvenile Court in Brockton will also host an event, with a ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. featuring the Brockton High School band, and adoptions to follow at 10 a.m.

Private adoptions will be celebrated at the Essex County Probate & Family Court in Salem and at the Norfolk County Probate & Family Court in Canton.

National Adoption Day is supported by the Massachusetts Court Improvement Program which is administered by the Supreme Judicial Court. National Adoption Day committee members include court leaders and personnel from the Juvenile Court and Probate & Family Court, as well as staff members from the Department of Children and Families (DCF), Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and community volunteers.

WHEN & WHERE:

Friday, November 17, 2023

Opening ceremonies will begin at the times listed below at each courthouse: