First Jal Utsav inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel

For the first time people in Saurashtra can find a series of activities like water sports, amusements in carnivals (melo), paramotoring, and nature park with serene lake side tents all at the beautiful venue. The festival featured a stage program that was enjoyed by 4,000 people, including cultural performances and the felicitation of all dignitaries. Laying of foundation stone of the check dam by Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji and Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel

AMRELI, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand inauguration of Jal Utsav, Gujarat's first-ever Water Festival, took place with great pomp and enthusiasm at Het Ni Haveli, Lathi- Dudhala in Amreli, Gujarat and it will continue till 25th November. The esteemed ceremony was graced by the presence of Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji and Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. In a remarkable collaboration between the Government of Gujarat and the Dholakia Foundation, Jal Utsav is introduced with a profound mission to inspire, celebrate, and demonstrate the model work of water conservation and beautiful transformation of the place.

The exemplary work on water conservation had started when India's Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hari Krishna Sarovar, dedicating this groundbreaking endeavour to the local community. Today, the Series of lakes has transformed the venue to one of the most beautiful landscapes. The Jal Utsav will have attractions like thrilling Water Sports activities, paramotoring, Horse Show, Cultural evenings and other attractions spread around serene Lake Side Tent accommodations.

The Government of Gujarat and the Dholakia Foundation successfully commenced Jal Utsav, a multicultural Water Festival designed to gather commitments for a Water-Secure future. The event witnessed an impressive turnout of approximately 9,000 participants on its first day.

Foundation Laying Ceremony of check dam took place at trijunction of Bhesan, Bodiya, and Sanaliya Village by Hon’ble Governor Shri Acharya Devvra the Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Also present in the event were Cabinet Minister of Water resources Shri Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of Tourism Shri Mulubhai Bera and Dholakia Foundation Chairman Shri Savjibhai Dholakia. The check dams aim to increase the storage of water during the monsoon season, furthering Dholakia Foundation's efforts to rejuvenate the river.

The Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat also inaugurated a botanical Garden named “Amrut Van” which boasts over 26,000 plantations of 70 varieties on various themes and statues of different animals. This would be very helpful for educational purposes.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel shared his thoughts, saying, “In Saurashtra, almost everyone is experiencing water scarcity. However today in this region with high Salinity, the lakes are full of rainwater, thanks to a splendid initiative by the State Government and the Dholakia Foundation.”

Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat also expressed his appreciation for the idea of Jal Utsav saying “Today is a significant day for Gujarat. The state's first Water Festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm on the land of Dudhala in Amreli District. Water is life itself. Without water, agriculture, birds, biodiversity, and the imagination of the animate and inanimate cannot exist. In the coming days, the Chief Minister's resolution is to liberate the state from the water problem. This resolution will be inspirational for Gujarat and other states of India.”

Jal Utsav 2023 is pioneering a new era of celebration by aligning its mission with eco-friendliness and sustainable water usage practices. The festival offsets its carbon emissions through extensive tree-planting initiatives. Dholakia Foundation has developed over 140 lakes in water-scarce areas of Gujarat, storing more than 15 billion litres of water and benefiting almost 250,000 local residents. The United Nations has recognised the foundation’s work as a partner to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Going beyond the festival grounds, Jal Utsav aims to promote eco-tourism and gather commitments to address water challenges by cultivating eco-consciousness among participants. The festival aims to inspire a generation of individuals committed to adopting eco-friendly lifestyles and creating lasting environmental stewardship for a sustainable future.

