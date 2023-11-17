Salsa Kings to Host Latin Dance Workshop on November 18

The leading dance studio in Miami presents "On2 Magic" Latin dance workshop on November 18th.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, U, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings has announced an exciting Latin dance workshop, "On2 Magic," to be held on November 18th at their Miami Latin dance studio.

Guided by the dynamic instructor Matt Clemente, this workshop dives into the world of New York Style Mambo On2, promising an immersive experience in rhythm, passion, and elegance. From fundamental steps to intricate patterns and styling, participants—whether seasoned dancers or beginners—will enhance their skills and flair under Matt's expert guidance.

Andres Fernandez, Owner, and Company Spokesperson of Salsa Kings, expressed enthusiasm about the event: "We're thrilled to offer this opportunity for dance enthusiasts to embrace the spirit of Latin dance. 'On2 Magic' is designed to ignite passion, improve skills, and foster connections within our vibrant dance community."

The workshop will take place at Salsa Kings, located at 13944 SW 8th St #204, Miami, FL 33184, from 5 PM to 6:30 PM.

"Salsa Kings' mission is to provide top-tier instruction, unforgettable events, and premium supplies," Fernandez added. "This workshop aligns with our commitment to offering paramount showcases and income opportunities in the arts."

The company, with studios in Miami, Weston, Cooper City, and Homestead in Florida, specializes in group and private salsa and bachata dance lessons. Additionally, Salsa Kings recently celebrated its 26th year in business, marking a legacy of promoting dance culture globally.

As part of their commitment to fostering interest in dance, Salsa Kings offers a free beginners salsa course upon sign-up, featuring 15 instructional videos and quizzes. Members gain access to beginners' bachata courses, a community platform for shared experiences, and a store stocked with tools to aid dancing endeavors.

Spaces for "On2 Magic" are filling up fast, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot today by contacting Salsa Kings at 305-553-0555 or visiting https://salsabachata.mykajabi.com/offers/evLQdMY9/checkout

For further information and updates, visit the Salsa Kings blog at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

###

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Latin Dance Studio:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Latin Dance Studio:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States

Weston Latin Dance Studio:

San Miguel Shopping Plaza

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Homestead Latin Dance Studio:

inside Paramount Dance Studio

112 N Krome Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

United States