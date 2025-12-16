ElevateOS Showcased Multifamily Innovation at the 12th Florida Multifamily Summit

ElevateOS participated in the annual industry event, connecting with property developers and owners in Fort Lauderdale.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevateOS, a provider of community operating systems for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, participated in the 12th Florida Multifamily Summit on December 9, 2024, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. The event, powered by GreenPearl, brought together multifamily property developers and owners from across the region.

Christian Skillen, Business Developer at ElevateOS, represented the company at the summit, connecting with industry leaders and discussing how the platform addresses operational challenges in multifamily communities. The company, formerly known as Elevated Living, provides services designed to streamline operations and enhance resident experience in luxury apartment buildings.

ElevateOS offers an all-in-one community operating system that combines three core components: a branded resident app, a centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services. According to the company, the platform addresses a common challenge in the multifamily industry where residents are required to download multiple apps from different vendors, which can reduce satisfaction and engagement.

"Building an app is easy, managing people and services is hard. We do both. ElevateOS does what most PropTech companies don't want to do," stated Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS.

The company's resident app consolidates traditional building operations features, including rent payment, work orders, and amenity reservations, with a managed personal services marketplace. The platform can be white-labeled to match individual community branding. According to company data, clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75 percent through this consolidation.

The Property Management Hub component provides resident engagement data that the company describes as not typically available through traditional property management systems such as Yardi, Entrata, and RealPage. Property managers can access metrics related to amenity usage, service requests, and resident activity patterns through the centralized dashboard.

ElevateOS also manages hotel-style personal services that residents can book on-demand through the branded app. These services include housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage therapy, personal training, and handyman services. The company staffs and manages these service providers, removing this responsibility from on-site property management teams.

The platform includes event management services, with professional event planners organizing resident experiences at participating properties. The company maintains a network of partners across the country to facilitate these events, handling marketing, promotion, and execution through the platform.

ElevateOS works with properties in multiple states across the United States. The company's clients include properties managed by organizations such as Hines, Bozzuto, GoldOller, Morguard, Onni, Wood Partners, ZRS, Watertown, and Cushman & Wakefield. Participating properties include Wolf Point East in Chicago, Alluvion Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, The Victor in Dallas, and Optima Signature in Chicago.

According to company data, ElevateOS clients increase their net operating income by 23 dollars per unit per month and increase resident retention by 10 percent. The company reports that clients consolidate an average of seven or more different resident apps, vendors, and service providers into the single platform.

The company received gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. ElevateOS launched its all-in-one technology platform in 2017, following its establishment in 2014 when it offered personal services to luxury apartment buildings.

The Florida Multifamily Summit provided an opportunity for ElevateOS to discuss its services with property developers and owners focused on Class A multifamily communities. The company's participation in the event aligns with its focus on serving the luxury residential market segment.

Property developers and owners interested in learning more about ElevateOS services can visit the company's website or contact the company at +13126004968. Additional information about the company's approach to multifamily technology and services is available on the company blog at https://www.elevatedliving.com/blog.

###

About ElevateOS

ElevateOS provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• ElevateOS, formerly Elevated Living, is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• ElevateOS’ resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the contact information provided in this PR.

End of Press Release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.