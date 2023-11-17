EdTech Trends and Insights for 2024: A Comprehensive Outlook
Higher Ed institutions are using educational tech resources varying from video streaming and automation to AI and VR
Ubiminds reveals EdTech's 2024 trends: Impact investing, LatAm expansion, and emerging tech insights will change education for the better in 2024 and beyond.
Our client portfolio reflects a notable shift, with EdTech companies constituting over 30% of U.S. and Canadian firms sourcing talent in Central and South America through us.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational technology (EdTech) companies are preparing to navigate the year 2024 with a strategic focus on trends shaping the industry. Ubiminds, a specialized talent-as-a-service firm that builds teams for EdTech companies, has compiled the latest insights based on data and observations within its customer base. Double-bottom line, Impact Investing, LatAm Expansion, and Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking are Key Tendencies for The Year Ahead. EdTech founders and C-level executives can gain valuable insights into the following trends:
The Double Bottom Line Remains the Central Focus
EdTech's role goes beyond the introduction of gadgets and apps in classrooms. It is increasingly focused on driving both social transformation and profitability simultaneously.
The industry will continue to benefit society directly by enhancing accessibility, personalized learning, economic empowerment, lifelong learning, teacher empowerment, data-driven insights, research, and social transformation. Companies are increasingly collaborating with educators, investing in innovative solutions, and prioritizing quality control, research, professional development, and community engagement.
This trend aligns with impact investing, where investors are seeking opportunities that not only provide financial returns but also create positive societal and environmental change. This influx of capital offers remarkable growth opportunities for EdTech ventures. To harness this potential, EdTech CEOs should consider embracing impact reporting and establishing strategic partnerships with government and non-governmental organizations.
Expansion of Operations to Latin America for Talent Enhancement
An emerging trend in the American and Canadian EdTech sectors is the pursuit of tech talent from Latin America. This strategic move is driven by the ease of engagement, facilitated by remote work and distributed teams. Latin America offers valuable insights into local dynamics, cultural nuances, and user preferences, making it a beneficial destination for product localization and customization. Hiring Latin American talent not only presents cost-effective advantages but also fosters strong communication and infuses innovation into the EdTech landscape.
Paulo Ross, Founder and CEO of Ubiminds, asserts the relevance of this trend. Ubiminds, with its almost 10 years of expertise supporting top U.S. EdTech businesses, has become a key source for this data. Ross mentions, "Our client portfolio reflects a notable shift, with EdTech companies constituting over 30% of U.S. and Canadian firms sourcing talent in Central and South America through us. ", he says.
A former CTO himself, Paulo states that to him, this surge underscores the increasing recognition of Latin America as a hub for skilled professionals in software engineering, product development, and data science. "We are witnessing firsthand the transformative impact of Latin American expertise on our clients' growth and innovation strategies."
Revolutionizing Education with Emerging Technologies
To achieve equitable education, EdTech companies are increasingly integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Design Thinking, and Computational Thinking. These transformative tools are reshaping the educational landscape by offering enhanced learning experiences and innovative solutions. AI, in particular, has the potential to bridge education access disparities by enabling personalized learning, virtual classrooms, and accessibility tools.
In conclusion, these key trends and statistics for 2024 provide a comprehensive outlook for the EdTech industry. By embracing differentiation, continuous innovation, customer-centricity, and the latest technology trends, EdTech companies can position themselves as leaders in a competitive market and drive the future of education.
About Ubiminds
Ubiminds, a leading talent-as-a-service partner with a strong presence in the EdTech sector for almost a decade, has earned its reputation for connecting top-tier talent with organizations. The Brazilian staff augmentation company focuses on heart-driven growth while ensuring data security, SOC-2, and FERPA compliance.
With a proven track record of enabling companies of all sizes, including BrainTrust, Paper, PowerSchool, and FranklinCovey, to advance their product vision. Ubiminds stands out as a reliable industry specialist, and its unique approach offers cost-effective, compliant, and secure access to Latin American talent, aligning with the latest EdTech trends.
