301st, 312th AS awarded rebates at A/TA 2023

The 349th Air Mobility Wing, the largest Reserve wing under Air Force Reserve Command, was recognized for its fuel and energy conservation efforts at this year’s Airlift/Tanker Association meeting held in Grapevine, Texas, Nov. 9-12.

AMC recognizes individuals, wings and groups at the symposium who demonstrated excellence, outstanding leadership and performance. For its efforts, the 349th received rebates and incentives totaling more than $200,000.

“The 349th Air Mobility Wing is the first Reserve wing to participate in this incentive-based program through Headquarters Air Force Operational Energy office. It is referred to as Mission Execution Excellence Program (MEEP),” said Col. Terence McGee, 349th AMW commander. “The program currently focuses on mobility aircraft operations and fuel conservation through improved planning and execution of missions. The program is unique in that it incentivizes units to improve its operations by offering monetary rebates and rewards based on excess fuel reductions.”

This year, the goal was to maximize the wing’s combat capability by modernizing the way the Air Force operates by optimizing energy, increase aircraft lifespan, lower and maintenance costs and increase training opportunities.

As of Sept. 30, the 301st Airlift Squadron savings scorecard was $121,787 and the 312th Airlift Squadron savings were $119,047. The wing’s total monetary rebate and incentives were $240,834.

“Both 312th AS and 301st AS had strong showings finishing near the top of the chart in all categories. While both units garnered impressive rebates for conservation, the 301st AS additionally placed third overall winning an additional prize amount,” said McGee. “(It is) truly great work for first time participants. This highlights not only the strength of Team Travis, but the Air Force Reserve that can make such an impact in only 25% of the flight hours of an equivalent active squadron. I look forward to participating again next year and seeing the additional improvements our operators will produce.”

The awards scorecard measured fuel usage, 2-engine taxi, auxiliary power units, optimal cruise and descent, engine startups and Precision Fuel Planning for both the C-17A and C-5M airframes. The 301st AS pilots the C-17A Globemaster, and the 312th AS flies the C-5M Galaxy.

“Our mission partners, the 60th Air Mobility Wing have been participating, and quite successful with their efforts in previous years,” said McGee. “The opportunity for 349th Wing to also represent Team Travis, was a great honor while being able to showcase our individual efforts as well.”

McGee added, “While only the C-5 and C-17 units participate in MEEP at this time, the program is looking to expand with participation of KC-135 and KC-46 aircraft in the future. The future prospect of Team Travis having eight squadrons competing in three mission design series (MDS) is really exciting!"

According to MEEP, the program is a cultural change initiative to optimize use of aviation fuel in preparation for future conflict. Since the program began in May 2022, MEEP has achieved a savings of $4 million dollars in aviation fuel costs since program initiation and participating units have earned more than $10 million dollars in rebates and incentives.