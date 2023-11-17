La Capa: Shepparton Pizza Shop Announces the Launch of its New Cannoli with Ice Cream

Shepparton East, Victoria – La Capa Pizzeria is excited to announce the launch of its new selection of cannoli with ice cream for customers in Shepparton East to enjoy via delivery or to pick up directly from the takeaway shop.

The new sweet treats are delicate Sicilian-made cannoli shells filled with a variety of tempting flavours, including Bacio, chocolate and vanilla. With the option of purchasing the Shepparton Pizza shop’s cannoli as a 4 pack for $20 or individually at $6 each, customers can enjoy the gluten-free dessert as the perfect ending to a meal or as a delight for the whole family.

“Don’t forget we are selling delicious cannoli filled with rich and creamy ice cream!” said a spokesperson from La Capa. “Indulge in this delightful treat for an unforgettable taste adventure! Perfect for a sunny day treat or just when you feel like spoiling yourself! Just search for Pizza Shop Near Me and swing by today to try this sweet delight; you deserve it!

Aside from its delicious cannoli, La Capa has a wide selection of homemade pizza, burgers, arancini and crispy fries available that are all served in large portions either individually or as cost-effective combo options with a choice of small drink. These include:

La Capa Parmigiana and Chips: Delicious homemade crispy schnitzel topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and herbs, served with chips.

Capricciosa Pizza: This pizza is topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies.

Il Diavolo Pizza: The spicy pizza has Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, hot salami, jalapenos, and onion slices.

La Capa Burger: Fresh bakery buns filled with La Capa’s handmade patties and topped with cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

Mini Arancini and Chips: This popular menu option comes with 4 delicious handmade arancini balls (with the choice of either Bolognese or Spinach and feta filling) served on a bed of beautiful Napoli sauce with a side of chips.

About La Capa

Opened in 2023 by founders Angela and Corey, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria, that offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide selection of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers – who can conveniently find La Capa Pizzeria on Apple Maps.

More information

For more information on La Capa and the launch of its new cannoli with ice cream, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Follow La Capa on Instagram.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-capa-shepparton-pizza-shop-announces-the-launch-of-its-new-cannoli-with-ice-cream/

Contact La Capa

713 Midland Hwy

Shepparton

Victoria 3631

Australia

(03) 5829 1193

Website: https://www.lacapa.com.au/