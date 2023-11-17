InSphero to Revolutionize Oncology Research Through Advanced 3D Cell-Based Assays with ATCC
InSphero AG and ATCC will work together to introduce new paradigms in the rapidly evolving field of 3D cell-based oncology research.
Through this partnership with ATCC, we are fulfilling a long-standing ambition to open new avenues for advancing cancer research at a global scale”SCHLIEREN, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSphero AG, the global leader in 3D cell culture technologies and organ-on-chip systems for drug discovery, and ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, will work together to introduce new paradigms in the rapidly evolving field of 3D cell-based oncology research.
— Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO of InSphero
Unlock access to an expansive and diverse portfolio of 3D tumor models
A primary objective of this collaboration is to give the scientific and research communities unprecedented access to assay-ready 3D tumor microtissues. This is made possible by synergistically coupling ATCC's authenticated cells with InSphero's innovative, industry-leading 3D cell-based assay platforms. Moreover, the partnership will provide an expansive and diverse portfolio of tumor models, ensuring researchers have access to enriched data sets that underpin better decision-making in drug discovery and development.
Advancing cancer research through uniform, reproducible, and scalable 3D tissue models from high-quality cell lines
“Through this partnership with ATCC, we are fulfilling a long-standing ambition to open new avenues for advancing cancer research at a global scale,” said Dr. Jan Lichtenberg, CEO of InSphero. “By supplying assay-ready 3D tumor microtissues based on ATCC cells, we're not only significantly accelerating research timelines but also setting a new gold standard for uniformity and reproducibility in the research community.”
In addition to offering innovative products, InSphero will provide educational webinars and workshops with ATCC’s support to promote awareness and training around this cutting-edge technology. These efforts aim to equip the research community with the essential tools they need for the efficient generation of high-quality data.
“The combination of InSphero's technology with ATCC’s high-quality cell lines to generate 3D models in a convenient format will greatly benefit the oncology research community," said Dr. Ruth Cheng, ATCC Senior Vice President and General Manager, Research & Industrial Solutions. "This partnership is an important advancement in oncology drug discovery and development toward the next generation of therapies.”
# # # #
About ATCC
ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced, model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or X (formerly Twitter).
About InSphero
InSphero is the only 3D in vitro model company with the platform and expertise to modernize drug discovery in a way that empowers researchers to reach their full potential. Our innovative spheroid-based models allow for more effective and safe therapies to get to the clinic faster due to our superior robustness, reliability, reproducibility, and scalability. InSphero’s goal is to inspire the next generation of breakthrough therapies through customer engagement, commitment to innovation, and the model of excellence.
Rositsa Hadzhipetrova
InSphero AG
+41 44 515 04 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn