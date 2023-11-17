Zil Money crosses 800,000 registered users

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zil Money Corporation has reached a significant milestone - surpassing 800,000 registered users. As a leading FinTech solution, Zil Money and its flagship platform, OnlineCheckWriter.com, consistently outperform competitors by offering an easy-to-use payments platform covering ACH, Wire Transfer, Payroll funding by credit card, Pay by credit card without payee fee, check printing, payment links, check draft, digital checks and wallet payments.

The platform's Payroll funding by credit card and pay-by-credit-card features are widely adopted by small and medium businesses. Payees do not have to pay a fee for the payment platform, unlike conventional credit card processing. There is no fee for receiving funds by check, wire transfer, or ACH. Further, payers can earn and keep rewards from their credit card transactions.

The founder of Zil Money, Sabeer Nelliparamban, launched the payments platform to address his existing venture - Tyler Petroleum's payment challenges. His experience in stewarding Tyler Petroleum to a multimillion 'Inc. 5000 fastest growing' company, helped Sabeer in developing the payments platform. After investing four years in assembling a dynamic team of programmers and skilled engineers, Nelli successfully developed a superior system designed for universal business applications. Zil Money's flagship platform, OnlineCheckWriter.com, along with its banking service provider, ZilBank.com, now serve as comprehensive business payment platforms. The payment SaaS platforms seamlessly integrates with most banks in the United States, accounting software, and payroll services. Zil Money has expanded its offerings to include credit card services, expense cards, vendor management, cloud-based approval flow, auto reconcile, positive pay, and more.

Since its public launch in 2019, Zil Money has secured initial seed round funding, enabling continuous enhancement of functionalities for businesses nationwide, including in select regions of Canada and India. With a staggering $50 billion in processed transactions to date, Zil Money is emerging as a formidable force in the FinTech industry, poised for sustained growth and innovation.