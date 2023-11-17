RSIPF ready to deliver safe and secure 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is ready to deliver a safe and secure 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games as we prepare for the official opening this coming Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation and Sol2023 Pacific Games Operation Commander said the RSIPF as lead security agency for the Pacific Games operations have diligently planned and committed to ensuring a safe and memorable Pacific Games for everyone.

AC Thugea said she is confident with all the security arrangements for athletes, officials, and visitors attending the Pacific Games.

Thugea assures the public that appropriate security measures will be implemented to minimise disruptions to daily life. We will maintain the highest level of safety for all participants and the general public.

AC NO Thugea says, “We are anticipating huge crowds during the opening and closing ceremony. Therefore, I am calling on all good citizens, visitors to work together with your police RSIPF, private securities and volunteers who will be on site managing access to games venues.”

The Pacific Games is the biggest regional sporting event and a first-time opportunity for the Solomon Islands to host.

RSIPF Press