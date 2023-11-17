Road diversion during 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games

The National Traffic Department of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) advises the road users that a new road diversion during the 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games will be from King George Sixth school roundabout down to Sol Rice, Solbrew and back to Ranadi roundabout.

Director National Traffic Department (NTD) RSIPF Superintendent William Foufaka said this is to allow the traffic flow during the games event.

Superintendent Foufaka said for those who like to watch the games please be advised that when you use public buses your drop off points at Discount bus stop and Lunga bus stop.

Director Foufaka said traffic officers will be stationed at different hot spot areas to manage traffic flow and appeal to the road users to work together with police. This will help us to manage traffic flow during the games.

Mr. Foufaka said only very important people and vehicles with approved passes will be allowed access to games venues.

RSIPF Press