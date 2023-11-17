MethodHub plans to go public In India
MethodHub Software, a fast-growing Cloud and Data Services Company plans to go Public in India in mid-2024BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangalore-based MethodHub Software P Ltd , a fast-growing cloud and data services company focused on BFSI, HealthCare, Telecom and Energy plans to go public in India in mid-2024. With over 300 employees and global marquee names as its customers for offshore development and support services, the company also plans a big thrust for its domestic footprint in the Telecom space.
Method Hub’s capabilities include the three major cloud platforms( Azure, AWS and Google Cloud), three major data platforms ( Scala/Spark, Snowflake/Matillion, Databricks), leading middleware like MuleSoft and ERP integration services focused on SAP, Oracle Apps and Infor. Hyper Automation, CyberSecurity and AI are the other areas of growth envisaged over the next two years. MethodHub brings robust fulfillment capability, mature process, global reach and accelerated execution to IT services across various verticals and technologies.
On the domestic front , the company is into Retail Store Infra Development including engineering and interior design with Networking activities in the store of various sizes and brands with the end customer being Reliance Retail. Telecom Network Infrastructure development including Engineering and Tech services comprising Transmission Equipment (BTS and Microwave) installation and commissioning for Telecom Service Providers.
The company’s direct and end customers include Halliburton, Neustar , Transunion , Onpoint warranty , Atos, Authbridge and UnitedLex and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd through whom it services Reliance, Indus, Airtel and TCS .
The Public issue proceeds are planned to pare Debt partially , invest in growth of offshore development centers and for working capital.
“Strong offshore services growth combined with opportunities in telecom and consulting gives MethodHub two growth engines over the medium and long term, reducing forex risk while participating in a large market like India”, says Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub India. “Our investments in people, process and technology over the last 4 years have helped us scale our services, beat or meet SLAs and support our business associates and customers in the US and Canada while we expand our support capabilities for the India and APAC market”, said Karthik Leelasankar, VP Business HR.
