Movers Not Shakers Offer Free Moving Bins To Promote Eco-Friendly Relocation Practices

Movers Not Shakers

We are New York’s first Green Movers. We use eco-friendly methods to reduce the carbon footprint of your move.” — Mark Ehrhardt

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City's #1 Green Moving and Storage Company, Movers Not Shakers, Inc. is offering their customers eco-friendly reusable bins at no additional costs! The green company has curated the offer to express gratitude to its clients and community for supporting them in their 20 years of continuous service. Committed to delivering Congreenience®, the company reduces moving-related stress, time, and effort with customized solutions while reducing the carbon footprint of their customers. The company is dedicated to changing the way New Yorkers feel about moving.

All a customer has to do is share pick-up and drop-off locations along with packing requirements, if any, and the relocation expert creates a flat-fee offering tailored to the patron's requirements. They have a host of services including, local, commercial, long distance, interstate, and residential moving. Their services include storage and moving supplies, packing services, and bin rentals.

Through a mature process and dedicated moving team, the company ensures that requisite licenses and insurance certificates are communicated before starting the packing or moving process. The specialist team, not only safely transfers everything, but unpacks and places the items in correct rooms. The teams leave only after taking the waste out and reusable bins back with them. In addition, the team drops-off reusable bags at the pickup location in advance, for them to separate non-required items. So discards do not end up in landfills. All reusable items are donated to their partners to minimize waste and recyclables are transported to specific facilities. Customers can focus on the relocation duties, while packing and moving is managed end-to-end by experienced green moving experts.

Pioneering the Green ‘Movement’

Although sustainable development has turned into a global movement recently, Movers, Not Shakers! have adopted green relocation practices since 2007. Their waste-conscious methods include using plastic bins, biodiesel, and reusable packing materials. Thus, helping reduce the overall carbon footprint of moving. It is especially critical for frequent relocators and the environment-conscious generation of today. Moreover, the bins do not need to be assembled before use allowing for quick packing and unpacking without having to tape everything. The company has been saving 80 pounds of cardboard on an average move and over 1,000 trees every year with eco-friendly moving practices.

About Movers Not Shakers

Since 2007, they have employed sustainable practices that reduce both the amount of waste and also the time required to pack and unpack for residential moving. The company has completed over 20,000 stress-free moves, and their Google reviews are overflowing with praise.

According to Mark Ehrhardt, President, "The increase in interest rates has had a profound effect on the economy and consumer spending as a whole, and has affected the moving industry in particular. We know how much the price of materials, such as cardboard boxes, has increased recently; therefore, we feel that offering for free the use of our bins for our customers will help them save money during their relocation." Therefore, moving with Movers, Not Shakers! is not just eco-friendly but pocket-friendly as well.

5 Ways We Make Moving Green