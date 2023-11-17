Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches Black Friday
Influencing Traveler Behavior with a 65% Discount and Complimentary Benefits on All Direct Bookings.MALE, MALDIVES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' Black Friday promotion features an attractive 65% discount on all direct bookings, available until November 2024. This exclusive offer allows guests to enjoy all listed benefits without the need to choose two. Tailored for families, couples, or groups of friends, these benefits encompass Maldives' bucket-list experiences, including a four-course Steak and Seafood dinner on the pristine beach, a romantic Male city excursion for couples, unforgettable family dolphin-watching experiences, and a rejuvenating 45-minute couples' spa treatment. Additionally, Cinnamon Velifushi, Hakuraa Huraa, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offer excursions such as Island-Hopping and a Shark Watching Excursion for Couples.
The chains’ four unique resort islands appeal to different traveler experiences; Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives is where the action unfolds in underwater expeditions and gastronomic indulgence with multi-cuisine mastery. Cinnamon Dhonvelli Maldives, a family-focused surf resort, is tailored to the adventurous spirit with a long list of watersports. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is just the place for a luxurious wellness retreat for peace and quiet. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, surrounded by the seventh-largest coral reef system and rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites globally, offers an unparalleled underwater experience.
Guests now have the opportunity to book through the Cinnamon hotels website to experience these benefits.
Deshanee Wijayasinghe
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Inspired Moments of Maldives