RENOVA ENERGY LAUNCHES NEW VERSION OF CUSTOMER APP
Provides Better Scheduling Insights and Incentives for Referral Program
We wanted to create an all-in-one platform for our customers that would be extremely useful and easy to use, and I think our team has done that. “It’s been very well received so far.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renova Energy has launched a new version of their customer app, adding several new features, and making improvements to others. Downloadable for iPhone and Android mobile devices, the new version of the app allows users to check the status of their system installation through nine different stages including initial signature all the way to completed installation, as well as access relevant documents. Once installed, monitoring of the solar system that shows production can be accessed. Also, customers can continue to refer others with Renova’s increased referral program rewards. The new version includes details and tracking for them in a simplified, easy-to-understand manner.
For those wishing to make a referral and earn rewards, the app lets them add the names of friends and then check the status of their cash reward. Completed appointments when someone sits with an energy consultant earn the referring party $100, while a completed installation rewards the referring party $500. An extra $250 is awarded for every five referrals. Referral rewards are also made for Tesla Powerwall and SunPower SunVault battery appointments and referrals. The app keeps track of all referrals so those referring see when a reward has been earned and when it’s been paid. Through the app, customers also have the ability to communicate with Renova through a direct email or phone call.
“We wanted to create an all-in-one platform for our customers that would be extremely useful and easy to use, and I think our team has done that,” said Matthew De La Torre, Chief Technology Officer of Renova Energy. “It’s been very well received so far by those who have downloaded it and put it into action, and we’ll continue to solicit feedback and make additional enhancements as needed.”
The mission of Renova remains the same as when it was founded — to provide a clean energy options for Coachella Valley families, businesses, and nonprofits through solar and batteries in a move towards total independence from utility companies through full microgrids. For more information, go to renovaenergy.com
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and deep experience for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. This Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs.
Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of Renova Energy, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
