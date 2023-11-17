TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS to Unveil ULTRAMAN CARD GAME at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 23





This is the very first opportunity to see and try the card game before its scheduled debut in summer 2024. The booth will be located at F01 in Akiba Town. A special PR card will be distributed to guests who meet certain requirements. (The details will be updated on our official site.) The live Ultraman show will take place at 1:30 - 2:00 PM (24th), 2:15 - 2:45 PM (25th), 2:30 - 3:00 PM (26th), each day at the Akiba Stage. Fans will also be able to enjoy a giant Gomora figure at Level 3, Concourse 1.





AFA23 will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from November 24 to 26, 2023. Tsuburaya will make a presentation to introduce its business plan on Friday for retailers.





The latest information about AFA23 is found here





What is ULTRAMAN CARD GAME?

ULTRAMAN CARD GAME is a trading card game that combines the worldbuilding of the Ultraman series with game play and collectability that can be enjoyed by both children and adults.

The cards are designed with high quality artwork to express the appealing elements of Ultraman’s appearance, power-ups, special moves, and type system.

Under the benefit of Tsuburaya, ULTRAMAN CARD GAME is scheduled to be linked deeply with Ultraman related works, services and live events. The first rollout markets are scheduled to be Japan, North America, and all around in Asia.





About Tsuburaya Productions Company Limited

Founded in 1963 by Eiji Tsuburaya, the so-called “God of Special Effects,” Tsuburaya Productions has created a number of live-action special effects films. The most famous of these, the Ultraman Series, which includes Ultra Q and Ultraman, aired on Japanese TV in 1966. Since then, Ultraman has gone beyond TV to theaters, streaming services, live shows, entertainment parks, and has become available as consumer products worldwide.

Tsuburaya Productions celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023.









Contacts

PR Consulting Dentsu Inc.

Yuki Koda





Source: Tsuburaya Productions Company Limited