Data-Ed Webinar: What’s in Your Data Warehouse?

Download the slides here>> About the Webinar Whether your data warehouse is in the cloud or not, it nevertheless likely contains lots of well-organized data. Periodically, it is useful to interact with your Data Governance group to reevaluate the relative value of the various collections in the warehouse. More and more organizations are using warehousing […]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.