RED CHAOS PAPERBACK RELEASED

Now All Three Thrillers by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman are Available in ALL FormatsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 6th printing, Red Chaos, the award-winning third book in the Red Hotel Series of international thrillers by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman has just been released in paperback format.
Now. Just in time for holiday shopping choose from beautiful hardcovers, paperbacks, e-books, or audio books to gift or devour the thrillers. Leading up to Red Chaos, Red Hotel and Red Deception set the stage for Dan Reilly’s thrilling escapades. Start with book one or jump in with books two or three. Or catch all three books in an e-book bundle. That way you get all the action from start to finish with a single purchase.
Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman keep thrilling and enticing readers in the series! And spoiler alert the fourth book, Red Ultimatum, is in its final edits preparing it to be released in 2024.
Partnering together for the series, Former Marriott International president and director of FBI National Academy Associates Foundation, Ed Fuller, and award-winning network television producer and bestselling author, Gary Grossman, continue with their trademark adrenaline intensity, combining firsthand international experience with hot political drama unnervingly echoing today’s headlines.
In the latest book, Red Chaos, Dan Reilly continues his quests as he investigates a rash of terrorist attacks around the world. As the president of the international division of the Kensington Royal Hotel Corporation, it’s his job to stop trouble before it reaches red, the deadliest level in his five-tier Red Hotel threat assessment plan.
Get a sense of the books:
RED HOTEL – BOOK 1
Terrorists bomb a hotel in Tokyo, but the reverberations are felt around the world. A high-ranking Kremlin diplomat is assassinated. A building in Kiev blows up. Russia begins to amass forces along its western borders. Former Army intelligence officer Dan Reilly, now an international hotel executive with high-level access to the CIA, believes the plot is much bigger than anyone imagines, involving the empire-building, Putin-esque president of Russia.
RED DECEPTION – BOOK 2
America’s infrastructure is under attack!
When terrorists bomb bridges that cross the Potomac, the Mississippi, Pittsburgh’s three rivers, and the Lincoln Tunnel under the Hudson, America realizes how vulnerable we are. Hoover Dam could be next, threatening energy and water services throughout the Southwest. Dan Reilly, a freelance State Department and CIA consultant, working full-time as International President Kensington Royal Hotels, is drawn into a web of intrigue 12-years in the making involving the current American president, a United States senator, a cunning Chinese businessman, and the death of a young girl.
RED CHAOS – BOOK 3
The Arctic ice is melting, the waters are warming, and Russia’s ever-expanding fleet of oil tankers grind through the Northern Sea Route to China. With a fleet of nuclear ice breakers clearing the way, Russian ships were setting new records to reach China and fulfilling a simple equation: Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov needs China’s money to fund his expansionism plans past Ukraine and Latvia while China, the thirstiest oil nation in the world, needs affordable fuel.
How these seemingly different elements have a profound impact on Russia’s far-reaching plans is what makes Red Chaos a thriller to be read like breaking news.
RED CHAOS, along RED HOTEL, and RED DECEPTION are published by Beaufort Books and available in print, ebook, and Audible additions at Amazon, Barnes & Noble or a bookstore near you. To learn more about the RED HOTEL SERIES, the authors, news, and events, go to redhotelseries.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
ED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He has served on business and charitable boards during his 40-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer followed by 22 years as president and managing director of Marriott International. Under his management, the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of $8 billion. Upon retirement, Fuller has served on five university boards and taught as adjunct professor for MBA and undergraduate students. He has blogged for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media. His book, You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk, has been printed in English, Japanese, and Chinese. Fuller served as captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and Gary Grossman are co-authors of the Red Hotel series.
GARY GROSSMAN is a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, media historian and the author of Executive Actions, Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force. In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller. With Ed Fuller, Grossman has collaborated on the globe-hopping Red Hotel series. Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He is a multiple Emmy winner for series and specials for networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, History Channel, Discovery, and National Geographic Channel. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association and Military Writers Society of America. He served as a trustee at Emerson College and currently is a member of the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and teaches writing and production at Loyola Marymount University.
