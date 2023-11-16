Province creating new opportunities in hydrogen economy, commercial trucking

CANADA, November 16 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs Economic Development and Innovation –

“Investing in clean businesses creates jobs for people and helps us meet our climate goals. A clean economy requires innovative solutions to ensure people have the skills they need to keep our industries and businesses growing so that British Columbians can live comfortable, secure lives in the communities they call home.”

Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford –

“The City of Abbotsford is concerned about the impacts of fossil fuels and climate change but recognizes how vital the trucking sector is to trade, the economy and to keeping goods moving in our province. Medium- and heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell trucks and supportive infrastructure add to the innovative ways to reduce carbon pollution without hindering the transport industry. As a city, we’re pleased to be home to this new maintenance facility and are grateful to the Province in investing in low-carbon solutions to accelerate the transition to more zero-emissions vehicles on the road.”

Rod Graham, president of Velocity Truck Centres –

“Velocity Truck Centres is excited to partner with a world-class organization such as HTEC in this pilot project funded by the Innovative Clean Energy Fund to open British Columbia’s first-ever hydrogen compliant heavy-haul transportation technicians’ bay. Our company is committed to a cleaner environmental future for all British Columbians and believe we can play a key role in providing service, support and supply across all of the medium- and heavy-duty commercial transportation sector on its journey to decarbonization.”

Dave Earle, president and CEO, British Columbia Trucking Association –

“Hydrogen fuel holds the potential to revolutionize the commercial trucking industry, offering a pathway to sustainable and efficient transportation. With the B.C. government’s investment in hydrogen technology, we’re powering the future, driving toward cleaner, greener and more innovative solutions in trucking.”