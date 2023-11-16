Submit Release
Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council Meeting

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a public meeting of the Council and will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in rooms A2 & A3 at the Nebraska Innovation Center, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Draft agenda

