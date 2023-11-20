Globalscope Holds 2023 Fall Conference in Madrid

Attendees of the Globalscope 2023 Fall Conference in Madrid

Event Draws Largest Attendance in Globalscope History

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A total of 104 middle-market M&A experts and guests met in Madrid recently for the 2023 Fall Conference of Globalscope Partners Ltd.

Marking the largest conference attendance in Globalscope history, participants representing 41 firms came from 27 different countries and embodied multiple areas of sector expertise.

Globalscope is an international organization of M&A firms specializing in selling, buying, and financing middle-market transactions. Held at the InterContinental Madrid Hotel, the conference included four days of meetings, educational seminars, sector updates, strategic planning, and networking opportunities.

Conference highlights included the addition of one new member firm, Pegasus Capital, a Dublin-based firm specializing in investment banking, private equity, corporate banking, and venture capital. Membership is by invitation only.

David Lawrence, a director of Pegasus, said, “The significant majority of our transactions involve international acquisitions and investors, and Globalscope enables us to expand our global reach and competence in key market segments.

“We look forward to leveraging Globalscope’s capabilities to the benefit of our clients in the Irish market,” he added.

Outstanding achievement awards went to:

*Most Active Members:

• Carlsquare, GmbH, Germany, 1st Place

• IFBC, Switzerland, 2nd Place

• Pirola Corporate Finance, Italy, 3rd Place

Most Valuable Deal:

• InCredMAPE Advisory Group, India, for the Raymond Limited transaction, €317,289,945

Flagship Award for deals involving two or more members:

• Atout Capital, France, and NEXT Corporate Finance, Spain

Globalscope President, Martijn Peters, said the attendance record for the Madrid conference is an indicator of the organization’s ongoing growth.

“Last year, Globalscope members closed 203 deals with a combined value of $20.8 billion,” he said. “Despite all of the economic headwinds and political crises we’ve had to face in 2023, Globalscope continues to bring even more value to our members and clients worldwide.”

The Fall 2023 conference was hosted by Madrid-based Globalscope member, Bondo Advisors. Globalscope’s Spring 2024 conference will be held in Tokyo and hosted by its Japanese member firm, COHEN Partners.

ABOUT GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS:

Globalscope is a network of 55 independent investment banking firms that include more than 400 highly qualified investment bankers located in 46 countries worldwide. With over 30 years of global M&A experience, Globalscope partners work in close contact with clients to make their business dreams a reality.