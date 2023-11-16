Jacob keynotes ICOM Paraguay, calls for Awareness as first step to Climate Action ahead of UN COP28

Dr. Jacob addressing climate leaders in the museum industry at ICOM Paraguay

Dr. George Jacob delivers Key Note on Climate Awareness & Action at International Council of Museums meet in Paraguay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the first ever convergence of four international committees including ICTOP, INTERCOM, ICMAH and MPR with the International Council of Museums (ICOM ) Paraguay, Climate Leadership was declared as the single most high priority to preserve the future of human civilization.

Dr. George Jacob, President and CEO of the Smithsonian Affiliated Bay Ecotarium based in San Francisco delivered the key/note address calling for protracted funding from both private and public institutions and philanthropies to build grassroots stakeholder participation in mitigating climate change. He cited the power of thousands of ICOM institutional Members who have the capacity and potential to be pivotal influencers to millions around the world. Jacob, who also serves on the board of director of the national a committee of ICOM United States, currently leads multiple climate and ocean museum initiatives around the world comes from a museum design- build background with a unique depth and breadth of experience. he is transforming the San Francisco aquarium into a $260 million living Climate Museum - an ecosystem driven by the need to congregate, converse, create, curate, cause disruption and communicate sustainable change.

With Climate leaders in the museum industry from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, UK, Croatia, Canada, Venezuela, Egypt, South Korea, United States, India, Indonesia, Borneo, China , Turkey, France and Finland, the conference sessions and workshops were attended by 300 delegates.

A joint declaration and resolution will be released in the coming weeks with steps to secure funding, curate shared content and pool resources to turn ICOM into one of the key institutional bloc with an unmatched potential to bring about sustained resilience to climate crises.