AI-powered, Blood-donation Room Monitoring Project Wins the 2023 Enactus Brazil and Bentley Systems iTwin4Good Challenge

EXTON, Pa. – Nov. 16, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Enactus Brazil, an international nonprofit organization, today announced the winner of the 2023 iTwin4Good Challenge, a competition where students combine their software development skills and passion for social action to solve problems in their communities using digital twin technology. The team “All In” from the Federal Institute of Espírito Santo Vitória won the award for its AI Blood Donation Room Monitoring Project. Students comprising the team are Lucas Pessanha, Deivid Braian, and Luiz Felipe Muniz.

All In’s iTwin app harnesses the power of smart cameras and artificial intelligence to monitor blood donation room occupancy, assess product demands, and manage stock levels. Currently in use in a blood donation center, the app seamlessly integrates with an external API to provide real-time data on blood type demands, enabling the prioritization of specific donors based on the immediate need for their blood type.

In a live demonstration during the competition, the project team showcased the app’s capability to dynamically track and display real-time changes in room occupancy. Furthermore, they illustrated how the app adapts the queue order to match the shifting requirements for specific blood types.

The iTwin4Good Challenge series, jointly developed by Enactus and Bentley Systems, encourages students to address UN Sustainable Development Goals, such as affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action using the iTwin Platform, Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin technology. In the Brazil competition, students from 36 universities formed teams of three to work on projects that demonstrate their creativity, problem-solving skills, deep commitment to sustainability, and excellent technical proficiency.

To further showcase these amazing student projects, Enactus and Bentley Systems will host the iTwin World Cup in April 2024 at London’s ExCel during the Enactus National Expo. At the World Cup, All In, will compete against the winner of the Enactus U.K. iTwin4Good Challenge, which will take place in March 2024.

Chris Bradshaw, Chief Sustainability Officer with Bentley Systems, said, “We are excited to partner with Enactus in empowering university students to learn more about infrastructure engineering solutions and digital twin technology, while solving issues that affect our society. I congratulate the All In team for its amazing project. By helping hospitals know what blood types are needed and when, the app could help save lives. We are also excited to establish the iTwin World Cup and look forward to seeing the inspired projects developed by U.K. students in March. I wish all the participants much success in their projects.”

About Enactus

Enactus is an international organization dedicated to enabling progress through entrepreneurial action. The organization provides a platform for university students to collaborate with business and academic leaders in the development of entrepreneurial-based projects that empower people to transform opportunities into real, sustainable progress for themselves and their communities. The quality and impact of the students’ projects are evaluated by leading executives through a series of regional, national and global competitions. The Enactus experience not only transforms the lives of the people they serve, it also transforms the lives of the students as they develop into entrepreneurially-minded, socially-responsible leaders. For more information, visit https://enactus.org.br/.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.





