Road Closure Skunk Hollow Rd Jericho
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Skunk Hollow Rd in Jericho in the area of 140 will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Kai Smith
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173