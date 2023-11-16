Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,353 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Skunk Hollow Rd Jericho

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Skunk Hollow Rd in Jericho in the area of 140 will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Kai Smith

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

Road Closure Skunk Hollow Rd Jericho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more