Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,354 in the last 365 days.

Opinion | Supreme Court’s new ethics code is a bigger deal than the critics claim

“These rules and principles are not new,” declares the Supreme Court, in the introduction to its inaugural code of conduct, which it released on Monday. What, then, is the point of the code — particularly because, as many critics have noted, it lacks any mechanism to compel justices to follow it? The justices were already supposed to observe, in Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s words, “the highest standards” of ethics, yet recent revelations show some of them were not.

You just read:

Opinion | Supreme Court’s new ethics code is a bigger deal than the critics claim

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more