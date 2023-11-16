Submit Release
FTC Issues Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023

The Federal Trade Commission issued its Fiscal Year 2023 Agency Financial Report. The report highlights the FTC’s accomplishments in protecting consumers and promoting competition and reaffirms the agency’s commitment to responsible stewardship of resources and sound financial operations.

This report, required by the Office of Management and Budget, includes annual audited financial statements, as well as the Office of the Inspector General’s assessment of the FTC’s key management accomplishments and opportunities for performance improvements. The FTC’s FY 2023 independent financial statement audit marks the agency’s 27th consecutive unmodified opinion, the highest audit opinion available.

The report is being submitted to Congress and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, as required under the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990 (amended by the Reports Consolidation Act of 2000), the Government Management Reform Act of 1994, the Accountability of Tax Dollars Act of 2002, and the Annual Management Reports under Chapter 91 of title 31, United States Code.

The staff contact for the report is Randall Salzer in the FTC’s Financial Management Office.

