Governor Newsom Applauds U.S.-China Agreements

Published: Nov 16, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The U.S. and China have announced crucial progress to crack down on the fentanyl trade and address climate change.

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to important progress announced by the Biden Administration with China to combat the illicit manufacture and export of fentanyl from China and address climate change by cutting emissions and ramping up clean energy:

“President Biden shows us once again that despite our many differences, there are places we can and must work together to solve critical issues and take steps to protect our people.”

The new U.S.-China “Sunnylands Statement” on climate cooperation recognizes the critical role of subnational cooperation like California’s longtime collaboration with counterparts in China. The U.S. and China account for 42 percent of the world’s emissions. No matter how much action California takes to cut pollution and transition away from fossil fuels, fully resolving the climate crisis requires global action far beyond California’s borders.

Last month, Governor Newsom met with President Xi and other high-level Chinese officials to discuss bilateral collaboration to address the fentanyl and climate crises – priority global issues – and China’s role in each.

