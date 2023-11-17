Oral Biolife Announces Manufacturing Partnership with Likarda
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Biolife (OBL), a biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, committed to the discovery and development of pioneering therapies for the treatment of periodontal disease for humans and companion animals. Today, we announce a partnership to manufacture our breakthrough dental device for animal health with Likarda, a Kansas City, MO company, and leader in hydrogel delivery systems.
Periodontitis continues to be a global health problem. Combined with edentulism and severe tooth loss, it constitutes the 6th most prevalent long-term disease worldwide. Periodontitis affects ~20% of the global population and 47% of US adults with an estimated cost of loss of productivity of 54 billion USD/year. Periodontitis is caused by pathogenic biofilms that trigger an inflammatory response which causes the destruction of bone and tooth-supporting apparatus. Biofilms are formed in a space between the gum and tooth called the periodontal pocket. If untreated, periodontitis can lead to tooth loss and to other health problems including respiratory disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's.
Periodontal disease (PD) is also a chronic, progressive disease in canines. It is estimated that more than 80% of dogs over the age of 2 have periodontal disease. This equates to over 40 million dogs in the U.S. having PD, leading to a potential market of over $3 billion. When food and bacteria collect along the gum line, plaque forms and hardens into tartar causing inflammation called gingivitis. If left untreated, tartar builds up under the gum line resulting in PD. Dogs experience pain, infection, abscesses, and the loss of multiple teeth as the disease becomes more severe. Source: VCA Hospitals reports.
Non-surgical approaches to treat periodontitis include scaling and root planing (SRP) with or without adjunct antibiotics (e.g., minocycline). These treatments are solely aimed to combat biofilms and stop the inflammatory response and destruction of bone. SRP with adjuvants have been used regularly for decades yet are still insufficient to truly solve the disease. Major limitations of this approach include the limited regeneration of periodontal tissues, frequent re-applications of drugs, not applicable to larger pockets size (e.g., severe periodontitis), and concerns regarding resistance to antibiotics. If non-surgical treatment is ineffective (continued inflammation, no significant pocket depth reduction), which occurs 60% of the time, periodontal surgery may be indicated that at best adds both significant expense and patient discomfort.
Like in humans, if left untreated, periodontal disease in companion animals causes significant health and welfare problems that lead to an increased risk of kidney disease, liver disease and heart disease. PD may also increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight and an increased puppy mortality.
The current standard of care for the treatment of companion animals suffering from stage 3 and stage 4 PD is teeth extraction. PiezoGEL™ offers a non-surgical treatment option that helps eliminate the bacteria that causes PD while re-growing the bone tissue lost due to periodontitis. This novel dual action treatment approach strengthens the jawbone, has the potential to reduce the need for multiple teeth extraction, and may help preserve the remaining teeth while improving the animal’s quality of life.
This novel bone-regenerating technology can be used for many applications that require a sterile, high-quality seal with bone, including dental and orthopedic implants. The remineralization activity can be applied to dental sealants and composite restorations.
“Oral Biolife technology is an injectable hydrogel embedded with piezoelectric fillers for periodontal disease treatment called PiezoGEL™. The technology has been demonstrated to offer the unique combination of antimicrobial and tissue regeneration effects in vivo” said Bill Breitenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Oral Biolife.
“Likarda is grateful for the opportunity to partner with innovative biotech companies like OBL and help them launch their first to market product, optimize their formulation and be their manufacturing partner. Likarda is committed to assuring that OBL’s device is available to the veterinarians and dental specialists that use the device to improve dental bone formation” said Stella Vnook, Chief Executive Officer of Likarda.
About Likarda
Likarda is a leading biotech company specializing in the development of enabling technologies for the delivery of cell therapies, large biologics and other molecules. These advancements aim to enhance therapeutic efficacy and offer patients a sustainable solution for their chronic or life-threatening diseases. At the heart of Likarda’s innovation is the Core-Shell Spherification (CSS) technology. This revolutionary approach coats cells, biologics and small molecules with inert hydrogels, ensuring the product remains at the intended target location in the body and is shielded from potential degradation. This customizable platform is pivotal in maintaining cell viability and optimizing the delivery of biologics and other molecules. For more insights, visit Likarda.com.
About Oral Biolife Inc.
Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of Piezo materials to develop groundbreaking, first-to-market products. Their lead asset, PiezoGEL™, via its unique combination of antimicrobial and bone regeneration properties, represents a potential breakthrough advancement for the treatment of periodontal disease.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management. When used in the offering materials, the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events
