Vaagen appointed referee and magistrate in SCJD.

Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick, on behalf of all of the South Central Judicial District Court judges, has appointed Tessa Vaagen as a Judicial Referee and Magistrate.

Vaagen has experience with cases involving delinquent children, children in need of services, children in need of protection, and minor victims. She also brings experience in family law, including divorce, parenting responsibility, child support, guardianship and protection order cases.

Vaagen is a University of North Dakota School of Law graduate. She was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 2015.