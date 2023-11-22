New Music Launches at Start of Holiday Season
Singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht's music surges globally as new single "Long Tall Carolyn" hits airwaves.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holiday, a fresh new original song from singer-songwriter Ed Gumbrecht drops today on all streaming services. “Long Tall Carolyn”, brings listeners to the street corner where the singer and his title character meet and decide to “run together”. The song is charming, the narrative warmly sung, and the music is as bright as a sunny fall afternoon. This is a modern version of the type of storytelling that James Taylor and Paul Simon made famous. The melody is catchy and the chorus infectious. The lyrics are playful and clever.
With multiple albums and singles released over the last eighteen months, Gumbrecht is an artist sharing a wide range of ideas and sentiments. His songs have garnered a million streams and are featured in over 20,000 playlists around the globe. That is extraordinary start for an emergent independent artist whose marketing has been purely word-of-mouth. Gumbrecht’s music has been embraced in more than fifty countries and on all continents.
“Long Tall Carolyn”, the single, heralds the release of the upcoming “Any Given Day” album, a collection of original rock, pop, and alternative country originals by Gumbrecht.
This Thanksgiving Gumbrecht’s new music is sure to give music lovers and turkey trotting runners everywhere a fun addition to their holiday playlists.
