Meet the Winners of the 2023 Airtech Challenge
The finalists hailed from Chile, Colombia and Mexico, with Mexico as the winner.MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, MéXICO, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the framework of the Festival incMTY 2023, held from November 14 to 16, the winner of the second ever Airtech Challenge -an initiative of Daikin Latin America and incMTY- was announced. The winning project was Cuby Smart by entrepreneur Arturo Martínez Lavin.
The innovation challenge was based on the theme HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), evaluating aspects such as: comfort, product ease of use, automation for users, process sustainability and other daily needs in the industry, all of which form part of the environmental protection value chain.
Airtech Challenge received over 228 projects in different stages of entrepreneurship, to offer innovative solutions in the air industry, of which 20 were selected from Latin America, giving them the opportunity to participate in a digital bootcamp, where just three finalists were selected: Cuby Smart by entrepreneur Arturo Martínez Lavin, Bluetek by entrepreneurs Eduardo Jiménez Cohen and Patricio Abusleme Dijimino, and Helo by entrepreneurs Edwin Alexander Cuartas and Diego Giraldo Herrera, who received guidance on presenting their pitches.
“Daikin's commitment to innovation is part of Daikin's DNA. We look for innovation not only inside but also outside our company. As a result, we are constantly in contact with new partners, such as universities, laboratories or industries related to air conditioning, to help entrepreneurs realize their innovative vision,” stated Kota Fukutoku, Vice-President of Corporate Planning at Daikin Latino America.
The winner, Cuby Smart, with the theme: a smart system, that is quick and easy to install, for saving energy in air conditioning equipment in vacation rental applications, was selected by a jury made up of: Nikki Greenberg, founder of Bienes Raíces del Futuro; Andrés Benavides, CEO of Daikin Manufacturing; Ulrick Noel Solis, General Director of the Tec de Monterrey Entrepreneurship Institute; and Enrique Flefel, CEO of CYVSA México, who evaluated both the impact and the development of the problem and the solution put forward. Shigeki Hagiwara, Senior Associate Officer and Representative of Latin America for Daikin Industries, also attended the prize-giving ceremony.
This year, Daikin, the top Japanese air conditioning company in the world, and incMTY, the leading entrepreneurship, business, investment and innovation platform of Tecnológico de Monterrey, once again joined forces to present the Airtech Challenge as an opportunity for entrepreneurs from any Latin American country to participate in this innovation.
The winning startup was Cuby Smart, which designs, develops and manufactures technology to make air conditioning equipment intelligent, thereby saving energy without sacrificing comfort. This project, which seeks to prevent the misuse of air conditioners by optimizing their use through wireless sensors and controls that anyone can install in minutes, won 10 thousand US dollars, a trip to Japan and an acceleration program that will enable the firm to grow its project.
Second place went to Bluetek, winning $5,000 USD, and Halo won the third prize of $2,500 USD. In addition, they both obtained an acceleration program for their projects.
The winning team, in addition to the training and cash prize, will be supported and supervised by senior Japanese executives from Daikin, as well as leaders from the entrepreneurship sector, to consolidate their project and take it to the next level.
Finally, Kota Fukutoku, Vice President of Corporate Planning at Daikin Latin America, ended the event on a high note by presenting the "Open Innovation Lab" that will be integrated into the Expedition building, a catalyst for innovation of Tecnológico de Monterrey, thus consolidating Daikin as its first strategic ally. “I have no doubt that together we can create new value by engaging with the community and narrowing the gap between science, technology and society. Thank you very much!” Fukutoku declared.
incMTY, currently in its eleventh edition, is the most important platform for innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability in Latin America, where a community of more than 10 thousand people meets annually per edition. Airtech Challenge, sponsored by Daikin Latin America, is an initiative of incMTY and Tec de Monterrey, created to provide opportunities for more entrepreneurs who seek to offer solutions towards a far more sustainable future for everyone.
