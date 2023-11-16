Submit Release
FWC to host meetings on proposed trophy bass regulations changes for Orange and Lochloosa lakes

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host three public meetings in December to discuss proposed regulation changes for Orange and Lochloosa lakes. These rule changes are part of the FWC’s Florida Trophy Bass Project and intended to create conditions that increase the waterbodies’ potential to produce largemouth bass 15 pounds and heavier. Proposed changes include:

  • Requiring largemouth bass 20 inches or longer in total length to be released immediately.
  • Requiring circle hooks when fishing with natural bait over 3 inches long.
  • Allowing a potential state record bass to be possessed for the purpose of certification once FWC staff have been notified of the catch.

The FWC will host one in-person and two virtual public meetings to provide additional information and receive stakeholder feedback.

In-Person Meeting:
Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. ET at Sun Retreats Ocala Orange Lake (formerly Grand Lake RV Resort), 18545 NW 45th Ave. Road, Citra, FL 32113, next to the former Ocala Jai Alai.

Virtual Meetings:
Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. ET
Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. ET

Participants will need a computer with an internet connection or a phone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams app installed to participate. If you would like to participate in a virtual meeting, email TrophyBass@MyFWC.com, provide your name, email address and phone number, and indicate which meeting you would like to join.  

To learn more about the Florida Trophy Bass Project, visit MyFWC.com/TrophyBass.

