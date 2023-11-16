Submit Release
Brillacom Light DeFi sets its sights on India in 2024, embarking on an ambitious and innovative chapter

Brillacom Light DeFi, an innovative player in the cryptocurrency universe

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Brillacom Light DeFi initiates expansion into India in 2024

Brillacom Light DeFi, an innovative player in the cryptocurrency universe, has cast a promising gaze towards India, revealing ambitious expansion plans from 2024. This strategic move underscores not only India's growing relevance in the crypto market but also the relentless pursuit of investment and innovation opportunities in one of the world's most dynamic economies.

India continues to lead cryptocurrency adoption in the region, ranking as the second-largest market in estimated gross transaction volume globally, surpassing other major economies such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, China, Canada, Brazil, and more, according to the Chainalysis index.

With a young, technologically inclined population and a progressive approach to blockchain technology, India has become fertile ground for crypto companies to explore new horizons. This expansion announcement emphasizes Brillacom Light DeFi's visionary and bold approach.

India, Nigeria, and Thailand are identified as the top three countries in Chainalysis' "Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index 2023," with lower-middle-income nations leading in cryptocurrency adoption.

In collaboration with Solatio, a leading Spanish company in renewable energy in Latin America, Brillacom advances with the first solar plant named Brillacom 01, with construction commencing on December 5, 2023. PS Soluções, a project partner, will be the first client to receive 100% renewable energy from this plant.

However, the project extends beyond a single solar plant. The vision is to scale up, where each module constructed propels the development of new facilities. Transaction fees from the Light Defi token will expedite the project's progress.

While token transaction fees will be utilized at project stages, part of the profits generated from the photovoltaic plants will be converted into Light DeFi tokens and distributed as cashback to Light DeFi asset holders, based on their portfolio proportions. In essence, the more tokens held, the greater the share in cashback.

This creates an additional incentive for the adoption of Brillacom Light Defi, rewarding investors passively as the plant becomes profitable," highlighted the statement.

