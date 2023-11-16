Newsmax Anchor Tom Basile on "What's Bugging Me"

Newsmax anchor Tom Basile and Washington Examiner reporter Gabe Kaminsky What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

Former Bush Advisor in Iraq on Possible Next Moves in Gaza

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the latest episode of "What's Bugging Me" podcast, host Dennis Kneale interviews Newsmax anchor Tom Basile on the next moves in the Israel counterattack on the terrorist group Hamas.

Kneale, a crisis advisor, media strategist and podcast host, sits down with Basile to get his perspective on recent events. Basile has served at all three levels of government (local, state, federal), and in the George W. Bush administration, he was an advisor on the ground in Iraq.

Basile comments on how unusual it is that more than 500 members of the Bush administration have signed a letter of protest in opposition to the president's policies in Israel. He also talks about the next possible front in this conflict: Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"What's Bugging Me" is available on all major podcast platforms.

