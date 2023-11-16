Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,732 in the last 365 days.

Newsmax Anchor Tom Basile on "What's Bugging Me"

Newsmax anchor Tom Basile and Washington Examiner reporter Gabe Kaminsky

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

Former Bush Advisor in Iraq on Possible Next Moves in Gaza

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the latest episode of "What's Bugging Me" podcast, host Dennis Kneale interviews Newsmax anchor Tom Basile on the next moves in the Israel counterattack on the terrorist group Hamas.

Kneale, a crisis advisor, media strategist and podcast host, sits down with Basile to get his perspective on recent events. Basile has served at all three levels of government (local, state, federal), and in the George W. Bush administration, he was an advisor on the ground in Iraq.

Basile comments on how unusual it is that more than 500 members of the Bush administration have signed a letter of protest in opposition to the president's policies in Israel. He also talks about the next possible front in this conflict: Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Listeners of "What's Bugging Me" can expect a thought-provoking and eye-opening conversation between Kneale and Kaminsky, as they dive deep into the complex web of sponsors and funding sources behind the recent protests in the United States. Tune in to the podcast to stay informed and gain a better understanding of the current events shaping our society.

"What's Bugging Me" is available on all major podcast platforms.

New episode #53 is up now @Ricochet here:
https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/following-the-money/

And on @ApplePodcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000635079848

Stay informed, stay curious, and stay tuned to "What's Bugging Me."

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Dennis R Kneale
Dennis Kneale Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Newsmax Anchor Tom Basile on "What's Bugging Me"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more