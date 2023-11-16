PetZONE360™ Teams Up with Erchonia Corporation for PZ3 Live Expo 2024
LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetZONE360™ is excited to announce that Erchonia Corporation is the headliner sponsor for its PZ3 Live 2024 Expo.
A new horizon in veterinary technology, PZ3 Live Expo is an annual veterinary technology event that brings together veterinary professionals, veterinary technology companies, and pet technology companies from across the world. The event serves as a platform for collaboration, learning, and discovering the latest advancements in animal health technology. PZ3 Live Expo offers community-driven networking through a curated B2B program that allows attendees to engage directly in veterinary and pet technology markets.
Erchonia Corporation is a leading global provider of low-level laser technology, offering safe and effective solutions for physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, health clinics, and veterinarians worldwide.
“Erchonia’s mission transcends beyond just providing technology—it is about reimagining the possibilities. We believe that with every advancement we make in low-level laser technology, we are a step closer to a world where veterinary care is more efficient, less invasive, and highly effective. Partnering with PZ3 Live allows us to bridge the gap between innovation and its real-world application, showcasing the myriad of ways our technology is setting new standards in animal health. PZ3 Live offers us the ideal platform to share insights on how laser technology is revolutionizing the veterinary field and to demonstrate how our innovations contribute to healthier lives for animals worldwide,” said Aaron Shanks, Marketing Director, Erchonia Corporation.
View a special message from Erchonia on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FJrbJTVsco
The conference will be held from April 26-28, 2024, at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The event features two days of cutting-edge continuing education sessions focused on technological advancements through artificial intelligence and various methodologies. Session topics delve into various facets of veterinary study such as medicine and clinical practices, data and communication, telemedicine, and practice management.
"We are thrilled about this inaugural event and are extremely grateful for Erchonia's support and trust in PZ3 Live. We love working with the Erchonia team already and we cannot wait to help them promote and showcase their innovative products and help enhance their presence in the veterinary market," said Manolita Moore, PetZONE360™ & PZ3 Live CEO and Co-Founder.
“We cordially invite all future-thinking veterinary professionals, particularly practice owners, to participate in our live event and explore implementable practice strategies and innovative technologies emerging within the veterinary care space.” Manolita Moore added.
To take advantage of the inaugural and early-bird DVM rates, register here.
All technology-related companies in the veterinary and pet industry are welcome to join, network, and exhibit with us. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. Innovative and start-up companies are encouraged to participate. Space is limited. Reserve a booth.
For more information, please visit the event’s official site at PZ3 Live 2024.
For details, contact Lillian McAnally, PZ3 Chief Editor & Communications Officer at 800.746.8326 or send an email to info@petzone360.com.
About PetZONE360™.
PetZONE360™, also known as PZ3, is the first and most comprehensive marketplace and community platform dedicated to pet parents. With its ground-breaking, world-class platform, PetZONE360™ help bring pet sellers and pet parents together. PZ3 provides a multitude of unique features that re-invent the online shopping experience, provide easier access to pet care and services, and encourage pet parents to make connections through its fun virtual spaces and simulated environments. For more information about PetZONE360™, visit: https://www.petzone360.com/index.html
PZ3 Live Expo is produced by PetZONE360TM. Learn more at: https://pz3live.com/index.html
About Erchonia Corporation.
Erchonia is the world leader in the field of low-level laser technology dedicated to producing safe, effective solutions designed for physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, health clinics and veterinarians worldwide. For more details, visit https://www.erchonia.com
Lillian McAnally
Lillian McAnally
PetZONE360™
info@petzone360.com