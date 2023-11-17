Simulocity Announces New Contract with National Medical Fellowships
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simulocity, a leading business solutions company specializing in technological innovations, is delighted to announce its new contract with National Medical Fellowships (NMF). This partnership will bring together Simulocity’s expertise in 3D and digital platforms with NMF’s commitment to providing scholarships and service- learning programs for underrepresented students in medicine and behavioral health.
Simulocity has built a strong reputation for revolutionizing education proficiency through cutting-edge technological solutions with virtual platforms, gamification modules, and user research to ensure optimal program architecture. With their innovative use of 3D and integrated digital platforms, Simulocity has helped numerous organizations achieve unprecedented levels of success.
National Medical Fellowships (NMF) is a renowned organization dedicated to supporting Black, Indigenous, Latine, and People of Color students in the medical and behavioral health fields. NMF's mission to provide need-based and merit scholarships, coupled with service-learning programs, has been instrumental in empowering aspiring professionals and diversifying clinical research.
The partnership between Simulocity and NMF is poised to create synergistic opportunities for both organizations. By leveraging Simulocity's technological expertise and NMF's commitment to diversity and inclusion, this collaboration will foster innovation and drive positive change in the medical and behavioral health sectors.
"We are thrilled to join forces with National Medical Fellowships and contribute to their impactful mission," said Dr. Manny Dominguez, CEO of Simulocity. "Together, we aim to create transformative opportunities for underrepresented students and patients, shaping the future of medicine and behavioral health."
For more information about Simulocity and its range of innovative business solutions, please visit: https://simulocity.us/ or call 1-800-SIM-TEAM.
About Simulocity.
Located in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and ground-breaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for healthcare, education, training, and events management.
Their expertise is in integrating & innovating leading-edge technologies to cater to any industry for an all-in-one optimal solution. Digital products incorporate virtual platforms, virtual reality, educational gamification, and business intelligence managed by Simulocity’s expert project management.
Simulocity is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook’s - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications’ – Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review’s – 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.
About National Medical Fellowships.
National Medical Fellowships (NMF) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing scholarships and service-learning programs for Black, Indigenous, Latine, and People of Color students in medicine and behavioral health. NMF works tirelessly to create equal opportunities and diversify clinical research.
To learn more about National Medical Fellowships (NMF), visit: https://nmfonline.org/.
Media Relations
Media Relations
Simulocity
info@simulocity.us