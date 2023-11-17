I&I Software honored in Women leaders in Consulting 2023 by ALM Consulting Magazine

Winner of the 2023 ALM Excellence in technology consulting leadership award With CIO of City of Glendale, Feroz Merchiyya and CEO of I&I Software, Shyam Kumar

I&I Software is proud to announce its recognition as an honoree for the Women Leaders in Consulting 2023 by ALM Consulting Magazine.

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 17 years, ALM Consulting Magazine has been highlighting the success and leadership of the outstanding women professionals in our industry. These professionals exemplify the qualities of character, leadership, and commitment, significantly contributing to our industry and inspiring the next generation of women leaders.

This year, ALM Consulting acknowledged 44 exceptional professional women across six categories: DEI Champion, ESG Champion, Excellence in Client Service, Excellence in Leadership, Future Leaders, Lifetime Achievement, and Mentor of the Year. I&I Software was distinguished in the Excellence in the Leadership category.

Shyam Kumar, CEO of I&I Software, Inc., is thrilled to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the company’s Chief Digital Officer, Iffat Tariq. “Iffat's exceptional leadership truly shines, showcasing how innovative consulting projects can break down geographical, gender, and cultural barriers. We are wholeheartedly dedicated to supporting initiatives that recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women like Iffat, while also advocating for diversity in the business world. Well done, Iffat! “.

“Our gratitude also goes to our client and partner, the City of Glendale, for the nomination. Collaborative efforts on innovative projects have set us apart from other consulting firms, especially in the public sector. Our successful projects, and innovative solution designs have garnered multiple industry awards due to their significant value and have been deemed as “cream of the top in the market for its impeccable concepts and innovations leaving everlastingly outstanding impact in the industry.”

CIO and CSO of City of Glendale, Feroz Merchiyya, added, “On behalf of Glendale, Arizona, congratulations to our accomplished Client Partner, Ms. Iffat Tariq, Chief Digital Officer of I&I Software, on winning the Women Leaders in Consulting award! Your outstanding achievements exemplify the incredible impact women leaders can have in technology, and we take pride in supporting and celebrating your success.”

We congratulate all the awardees and the firms they represent. The recognition you have received is well-deserved, and the diverse perspectives you bring are vital to the success of your firms and clients.

About I&I Software

I&I Software is based in Pennsylvania specializing in the delivery of data management solutions and designs digital infrastructures to insulate citizens and public sector leaders from the Velocity of Change. Smarter, more demanding citizens look to public sector leaders to help facilitate the privacy and democratization of data required to create smart, safe, digital communities. I&I Software is committed to future ready solutions for governments of all sizes.