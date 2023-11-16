Elevation Selected as Approved Installer for SmartPower’s “Solarize at Work” Program

Elevation Logo (Blue) SmartPower logo Logo of FirstService Energy

Chandler, Arizona solar leader to “Solarize” employees and communities in Arizona and Nevada

We are proud to partner with SmartPower on this very exciting program....With Solarize at Work, we’ll help the associates at FirstService Residential and others make a smart solar decision.” — Clayton Anderson, CEO of Elevation

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartPower, the nations’ leading non-profit marketing organization dedicated to promoting clean energy and energy efficiency today selected Elevation, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, as its approved solar installer for the Arizona and Nevada campaigns of its “Solarize at Work” Program.

“We are indeed excited to work with Elevation – one of the true residential solar leaders in the nation – as we launch our ‘Solarize at Work’ program in Arizona and Nevada,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower.

SmartPower’s Solarize at Work program is an online and in-house residential solar campaign designed to educate and assist employees of Fortunate 1000 companies to go solar.

The Solarize at Work program brings SmartPower’s award-winning “Solarize” community-based outreach campaign to large and medium corporations that wish to provide an added value for their employees through exclusive access and pricing on sustainability services and products for their homes.

Miami-based FirstService Residential, and its subsidiary, FirstService Energy, announced last month that they would be launching “Solarize at Work,” in FirstService Residential’s California, Arizona, and Nevada offices. The launch in their western territory will soon be followed by a company-wide and nationwide expansion of the program.

“We are proud to partner with SmartPower on this very exciting program,” said Clayton Andersen, CEO of Elevation. “Elevation takes a holistic approach to residential sustainability, and solar is an important piece of that. With Solarize at Work, we’ll help the associates at FirstService Residential and other companies and communities make a smart solar decision – and at a great price.”

With Elevation in place as the approved solar installer, Solarize at Work participants will have access to exclusive price breaks on residential solar.

“All the partners are lining up to help make FirstService Residential and FirstService Energy true sustainability leaders,” said Kelly Dougherty, President of First Service Energy. “Our Associates in our Western Region are engaging and embracing sustainability. And now we can offer them a clear path to solar. All our Associates and their families have to do is go to SolarizeFirstService Residential to learn more.”

Pricing under the Solarize at Work program includes a fully designed and installed solar system and access to Elevation’s proprietary Curb energy monitoring platform. And of course, everyone who goes solar today is eligible for the 30% federal tax deduction. That deduction also applies for those homeowners interested in solar battery storage in addition to rooftop solar.

“Solarize at Work” is a one-stop shop for solar that brings together a vetted and approved local solar installer, lower pricing, and hands-on guidance. Together, SmartPower and Elevation will utilize the key components of SmartPower’s ground-breaking Solarize campaigns, developed in conjunction with the US Department of Energy, The Yale School of Environment, and NYU’s Stern School of Business. Solarize at Work will engage employees through weekly updates and communications from company executives and leaders, the creation and management of an employee led “Green Team,” a company-branded website where employees can get more information and sign up to hear directly from SmartPower’s experts, a series of “Lunch & Learns” on Zoom and in-person, and continued educational outreach efforts throughout the program.

“For over a decade, our Solarize campaigns have helped educate thousands of people about solar energy and sustainability,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower. “And more importantly, our proven model has increased solar adoption from coast to coast. And now that we are “powered by Elevation” we know we have a trusted and valued partner by our side as we Solarize Arizona and Nevada.”

About SmartPower

SmartPower is a non-profit organization that creates community campaigns for energy efficiency and clean energy by engaging local partners from the municipal, business, private and non-profit sectors to promote behavior change and measurable energy actions. SmartPower’s Solarize at Work program is intended to accelerate the adoption of Solar PV and sustainability understanding. For more information, please visit www.smartpower.org.

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company. As a leader in clean energy technology including solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management, Elevation takes a whole-home approach to energy and sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, single-family rental home operators, and utility providers. Elevation is a multi-year Contractor of the Year award recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, please visit the company’s website: https://www.poweredbyelevation.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management, partnering with more than 9,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on FirstService Residential’s extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize their property values and enhance their residents’ lifestyles. https://www.fsresidential.com

About FirstService Energy

FirstService Energy, the energy management and advisory affiliate of FirstService Residential, was established to help clients significantly enhance their building’s efficiency by providing data and support to boards and managers to drive informed decision-making. The synergy between our data analysts, procurement specialists, and energy advisors truly makes FirstService Energy’s mission possible, leading its clients to reduce water and energy consumption, cost, and emissions. https://firstserviceenergy.com