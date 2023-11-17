“Cloud Protect” Gains Success on the Microsoft Store
RyanTech’s release of a revolutionary cybersecurity app that allows businesses to keep their sensitive data protected in the Cloud without breaking the bank.
Our goal has always been to keep businesses secure online, especially as more and more make the move to the Cloud.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, US, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RyanTech’s release of a revolutionary cybersecurity app that allows businesses to keep their sensitive data protected in the Cloud without breaking the bank gains success in the Microsoft store.
— Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech,
RyanTech’s “Cloud Protect” launch is the latest in Cloud cybersecurity on the Microsoft App Store. RyanTech, a Microsoft Gold Partner and Preferred Solution Provider, has been long focused on delivering advanced security solutions to businesses based in the Cloud. In a time when cybercrime is at its highest, the app’s design is a cutting-edge security platform that ensures any sized business can afford proper protection. The app protects from phishing scams, unwelcome logins, and other Cloud data breaches.
Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech, shares, “Our goal has always been to keep businesses secure online, especially as more and more make the move to the Cloud.”
McMillen continues, “I’m thrilled to announce the launch of our new cybersecurity app. Keeping businesses safe from cybercrime is the core goal of what we aim to deliver here at RyanTech. Nowadays, a lot of small and medium-sized businesses have unfortunately become the main target for cyberattacks since they’re the ones that usually lack protection. However, those companies can finally afford the same Cloud security as bigger businesses with Cloud Protect. This is tremendously important, especially with the rise of WFH employment.
“It’s vital that businesses consider the increased risk associated with growing their presence on the Cloud. Once a data breach takes place without the proper protection, it can be a huge hit. 60% of companies will go out of business within six months of falling victim to a Cyberattack.
“What Cloud Protect offers is proactive protection against cyberattacks. The security platform can autonomously detect and remedy breach threats with little to no action needed from users while providing real-time alerts to keep your team updated. Effective security realizes that every business is different; the app is tailored around the specific solution requirements needed to keep any business expertly protected.”
Learn more about Cloud Protect
About RyanTech
RyanTech is a Microsoft-partnered Cloud Solution Provider offering customized solutions tailored to the needs of your business. We hold five gold and two silver competencies awarded by Microsoft and strive to stay at the forefront of customer service and Cloud expertise. We provide Office 365 management, Microsoft Azure cloud solutions, network management, custom app development, and cybersecurity.
