Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Israel War Cabinet member Minister Benny Gantz

CANADA, November 16 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s War Cabinet.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s longstanding support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law, while strongly emphasizing the importance of taking all possible measures to protect civilians and to minimize casualties. He also expressed his unequivocal condemnation of Hamas’ terrorist attacks, including the atrocious use of Palestinian civilians as human shields. He underscored that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people nor their legitimate aspirations.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, dignity, and security, and he reaffirmed Canada’s enduring support for a two-state solution.

In the face of the rise of antisemitic events in Canada and around the world, Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Gantz condemned antisemitism in all its forms and agreed on the need to address it head-on.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Gantz agreed to remain in contact as the situation evolves.

