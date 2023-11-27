Safe, Reliable and Affordable Van Rental Services in the UAE
Alkhail is a Dubai-based transport company which provides all-in-one rental services to its clients.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renting a van in Dubai gives an excellent opportunity to enjoy a trip in groups, manage daily pickups and drop-offs or transport perishable items from one place to another. These vans are also ideal for long-distance tours, that is the reason most people prefer to choose them.
With a fleet of over 500 vehicles, they have several vans available that can be rented for multiple purposes.
When someone spends money on such services, they expect something incredible and the best return on their investment. Keeping this in mind Alkhail has introduced several rental options all across the Emirates to fulfill the needs of clients. From the daily commuting of employees to the transportation of chilled items, they have something for everyone.
What Alkhail Has in Its Van Fleet
It can be a real burden for someone who has decided to travel in a group and has rented several cars for this purpose. How can they think of enjoying this trip when they are not together? This will also be an expensive option. Ideally, it is good to choose a single vehicle, where everyone is on board.
Some people find it difficult to make a decision on selecting a transport company. It is completely understandable because they may have had a bad experience before.
The services of Alkhail have gotten so much appreciation since their launch. They recommend that clients contact them before booking any vehicle so they can know about their services properly. Each vehicle comes with a specific package that may or may not include a driver, fuel and other amenities to give everyone the most exclusive travelling experience.
These vans are available for a variety of purposes like daily pick and drop, family tours, event gatherings, celebrations, goods transport, corporate meetings, airport transfers, etc.
1- Hiace 13 Seater Van
2- Hiace Mini Van 15 Seater
3- Toyota Hiace 1 Ton Chiller Van
4- 15 Seater Toyota Hiace Van Rental
5- 15 Seater Nissan Urvan Van
6- 15 Seater Mercedes Sprinter Van
7- 15 Seater Maxus V80 Van
8- 12 Seater Toyota Hiace Van
9- Hyundai H1 Mini Van 11 Seater
Many other vehicles are also available. The purpose of introducing them is to ensure that everyone has access to a suitable service. The seating capacity, interior and other features may vary but they all offer the same level of cosiness.
Van Rental Options in Dubai
When someone comes to an unknown place, they must first gather some information about this place to avoid any inconvenience. That is why Alkhail takes a forward step to ensure that everyone has access to affordable and on-time transport facilities.
It is not only for the tourists coming to the UAE for the first time but also for the people living here. The purpose of introducing the rental options is to make the service better for the clients with exclusive travel alternatives.
Apart from its exceptional fleet, Alkhail also provides several rental options. They have a team of professional and fully licensed drivers to ensure the safety of the people on board. They know exactly how to give people the perfect travel experience with all the expertise they have.
Whether someone is interested in transporting their goods from one place to another or needs a homely experience on the road, Alkhail has several van rental options for them.
1- Mini Van: ideal for daily commuting
2- Luxury Van: best for a luxurious group travel
3- Zero Seater Van: suitable to transport goods
4- Chiller Van: used for the delivery of frozen goods
5- Camper Van: made for adventurous trips with all the home amenities
6- School Van: provides daily pick-and-drop service to young ones
7- Staff Van: relocates staff members belonging to various offices or industries
8- Airport Shuttle Van: provides hassle-free airport transfers
9- Tourist Van: ideally made for city tours or other expeditions
Alkhail is committed to offering quality services to everyone all across the UAE. They have a professional team, highly trained drivers and a fleet of more than 500 vehicles.
If someone is interested in hiring the vans of Alkhail or wants to learn more about their services, they may visit their website or call +971 55 286 9341.
