Learn about .22 rifles at Dec. 2 program at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter, learning how to operate a rifle and keep it in good working order is important.

People can learn more about owning and shooting a .22 rifle Dec. 2 at the free program “Learning to Shoot: Rifle – Beginner” at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. and will include both in-person and virtual options for attending. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for the in-person option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194912

People can register for the virtual option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194911

MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Mike Brooks will be the instructor for this program, Topics that will be covered include rifle parts, how to load it, fire it, unload it, and the basic principles of firearms safety.

For those attending this program in-person, there will be a live-fire portion of the program at the shooting range. People can bring their own unloaded .22 rifles and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. Participants who plan to use their own firearms and ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition.

People who bring their own rifles should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition, loaded firearms, or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.